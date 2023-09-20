AKA MR. CHOW Documentary to Premiere on HBO

The documentary debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 3 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miran Photo 4 Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song

AKA MR. CHOW Documentary to Premiere on HBO

The HBO Original documentary film AKA MR. CHOW, directed by Nick Hooker (HBO’s “AgnelIi”), produced by Academy Award-nominated Diane Quon (“Minding The Gap”), executive produced, written, and edited by Emmy-winning editor Jean Tsien (HBO’s “The Apollo,” “76 Days”), and executive produced by Emmy-nominated Graydon Carter and Annabelle Dunne (HBO’s “Everything Is Copy”), debuts SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

AKA MR. CHOW details the vibrant and varied life of Michael Chow. Born Zhou Yinghua in 1930s Shanghai, he would use creativity to triumph over childhood trauma, personal loss, and systemic prejudice, growing up to become the actor and artist before inventing a new identity, Mr. Chow, when he opens the first of his iconic restaurants. Having found fame and fortune in the West, Mr. Chow celebrates his Chinese roots and finds catharsis by returning to painting, reemerging as the artist M.

In an intimate, spirited, and no-holds-barred interview, Michael Chow unveils the irrepressible spirit and personal philosophy that led him to counter the hardships of his early life. By single-handedly building a business empire in the 1960s and 1970s with his restaurants, he showcased the richness and opulence of Chinese food and culture and by capturing the cultural zeitgeist, they became dazzling hubs for the most celebrated artists, film stars, musicians, designers, and models of the times.

The film takes us back to his deeply personal journey, as THE SON of a renowned Beijing Opera grand master grappling with the profound sense of loss emanating from the early separation from his parents and home as he is sent to England at the age of 13. This familial and cultural longing informs everything from his work and personal life to his insatiable desire for success.

With clips from his past work, colorful archival footage, expansive animation, and photographs of the bold-faced names who would frequent his dining spots, AKA MR. CHOW reveals a man of extreme creativity and vitality, a champion of artists whose portraits blanket his walls, and a true showman once again redefining himself in the self-titled “fifth act” of his life.

Alongside images of celebrities as varied as Mae West, Calvin Klein, and Andy Warhol, the documentary includes interviews with artists Peter Blake, Julian Schnabel, and Ed Ruscha; family members Cecilia Zhou, Maximillian Chow, China Chow, and Vanessa Chow; author Fran Lebowitz; film producer Brian Grazer; friends, colleagues, and art world experts.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Pulse Films Production AKA MR. CHOW. Directed by Nick Hooker; produced by Diane Quon; Edited and Written by Jean Tsien; executive produced by Graydon Carter, Annabelle Dunne, Jean Tsien. For Pulse Films: executive producers, Marisa Clifford, Miranda Soto. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
AKA MR. CHOW Documentary to Premiere on HBO Photo
AKA MR. CHOW Documentary to Premiere on HBO

Alongside images of celebrities as varied as Mae West, Calvin Klein, and Andy Warhol, the documentary includes interviews with artists Peter Blake, Julian Schnabel, and Ed Ruscha; family members Cecilia Zhou, Maximillian Chow, China Chow, and Vanessa Chow; author Fran Lebowitz; film producer Brian Grazer; friends, colleagues, and art world experts.

2
Buddy Valastro Cooks Up Two New Primetime Series For A&E Photo
Buddy Valastro Cooks Up Two New Primetime Series For A&E

Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, November 11 at 9pm ET/PT, “Legends of the Fork” follows Buddy as he travels the country in search of the most renowned dishes and restaurants to uncover the “secret sauce” to their success. Immediately following at 10pm ET/PT, “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” highlights Buddy and his family.

3
MGM+ Picks Up BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller Photo
MGM+ Picks Up BEACON 23 Science-Fiction Thriller

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, announced it has picked up the science-fiction mystery thriller and love story Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series, and executive produced along with Glen Mazzara (The Walking Dead, The Shield).

4
Paramount+s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween Photo
Paramount+'s PEAK SCREAMING Collection Returns for Halloween

The Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service with a broad and popular lineup of chills and thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The updated collection features more than 400 fan-favorite horror movies, series and episodes. Check out the full lineup of Halloween content on Paramount+ now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way RestaurantTHE ANNE FRANK GIFT SHOP to Run at the Monica Film Center Followed by Engagement at the Milky Way Restaurant
Tyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square GardenTyler Childers' 2024 Tour Sells Out Instantly; Including Back-To-Back Nights at New York's Madison Square Garden
DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+DARK WINDS Renewed For Season Three On AMC And AMC+
Chappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' TourChappell Roan Adds New Dates to 'The Midwest Princess Tour'; Opening For Olivia Rodrigo on 'GUTS' Tour

Videos

Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser Video
Disney+ Shares PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Teaser
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette Video
Disney+ Debuts Marvel's New LOKI Season Two Featurette
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer Video
Watch Brie Larson's LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY Apple Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD