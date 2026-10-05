AI Film Summit Los Angeles to Celebrate AI-Assisted Filmmaking

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Artificial intelligence is transforming how films are made. But beyond the technology, organizers of a new event say one question remains central: can a story make audiences feel something that stays with them?

On October 24, the Tyrannus Angel Awards will put that question in the spotlight at AI Film Summit Los Angeles 2026, taking place from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. at City Club Los Angeles.

Presented by Tyrannus Foundation, the awards celebrate AI-assisted filmmaking with a distinct focus: stories that move the heart. Emotional connection, meaningful storytelling and the human experiences behind the images are central to the recognition.

Following 636 submissions from more than 80 countries, 35 works have been named to the official selection. Selected films will be presented in the Summit's Screening Room, and recipients of nine awards will be announced during the event. For audiences and industry professionals, it is an opportunity to discover emerging creators whose storytelling deserves attention, and encounter what AI filmmaking can become when imagination serves a deeply human story.

That same focus carries into the Summit's conversations. As the AI wave sweeps through entertainment, creators face both extraordinary possibilities and uncertainty about their place in a changing industry. The event aims to offer a welcoming space for honest discussion, creative inspiration and practical insight into what comes next.

Four panel themes - MAKE IT, BUILD A CAREER, SELL IT and OWN IT - will explore production, professional opportunities, distribution and creative rights. Featured voices include former Disney animator Davy Liu, director and cinematic artist Mark Cheng, and filmmaker Tony Shyu.

Alongside the panels, Creator Lab demonstrations and the Industry Exchange will give attendees opportunities to explore tools, meet collaborators and connect creative ambition with real-world possibilities.

At the center of the day is a shared belief: as filmmaking evolves, stories that help people feel, reflect and connect remain worth gathering for.

Event Details

Date: October 24

Time: 1:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Venue: City Club Los Angeles

For event details, the official selection and tickets, visit https://aifilmsummit.com/.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 15 Hrs 33 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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