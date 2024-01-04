AFTER MIDNIGHT Late-Night Show Sets CBS Premiere, Filling James Corden Slot

CBS today announced its new late-night series, AFTER MIDNIGHT, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, will premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 12:37 AM, ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+*, following a new episode of THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT.

AFTER MIDNIGHT, inspired by Comedy Central’s Emmy Award-winning series “@midnight,” is the smartest show on television about the dumbest things on the internet. With celebrated comedian Taylor Tomlinson at the helm and a panel of guests from the worlds of entertainment, comedy, music and beyond, AFTER MIDNIGHT is a late-night comedy series about what set the internet abuzz that day with a game show feel. Upcoming guests will be announced at a later date.

AFTER MIDNIGHT, from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries and Funny Or Die, is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell and Evelyn McGee Colbert of Spartina Industries; James Dixon of Dixon Talent; Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack and Henry R. Muñoz III of Funny Or Die; and Jason U. Nadler of Serious Business.

Jack Martin and Eric Pierce are co-showrunners and executive producers. Nadler co-created the Funny Or Die-produced “@midnight,” while Martin was the series’ showrunner through all four seasons. Jo Firestone is co-executive producer and head writer while Alexx Wells will also serve as co-executive producer. Sharon Everitt will direct.

Photo: Ramona Rosales/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.