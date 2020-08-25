AFI Movie Club & Universal Pictures Present BLACK STORIES MATTER Conversation With Shawn Edwards & Malcolm D. Lee

The two worked together on "Girls Trip."

On Monday, AFI and Universal Pictures announced the launch of a week-long AFI Movie Club event called "Black Stories Matter," spotlighting diverse and unique narratives from celebrated Black films. Today's film - along with other films highlighted this week - will be available to rent for free on major streaming platforms through Aug. 30 as part of a week-long AFI Movie Club event.

Today's story, GIRLS TRIP, which follows four friends on a raucous, uproarious adventure, stars AFI Trustee Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.

DID YOU KNOW? GIRLS TRIP is the first onscreen collaboration between Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith since SET IT OFF, which was released 20 years prior. As a throwback to their earlier film together, the Flossy Posse wears the same wigs and sunglasses in the club scene as they wore in the bank robbery scene in SET IT OFF.

In celebration of today's story, film critic Shawn Edwards has an in-depth discussion with director Malcolm D. Lee, and writer Tracy Oliver breaks down that "trippy" night club scene in a "Behind the Scene" featurette. This AFI exclusive content can be viewed on AFI.com/MovieClub and YouTube.com/AFI.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub.

