AFI Movie Club Partners With Universal Pictures For Online Special Event: A Conversation With Spike Lee & DO THE RIGHT THING

The American Film Institute (AFI) announced today that AFI Movie Club is partnering with Universal Pictures to offer free rentals of DO THE RIGHT THING and host an online conversation with Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee.



DO THE RIGHT THING is the AFI Movie Club selection for June 22 and will be available to rent for free on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, Google, Microsoft, Redbox, Sony, Verizon and Vudu, among others, from June 22 to June 29. Lee will join the AFI Movie Club for a live conversation on Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. PDT viewable on the AFI Youtube channel at YouTube.com/AFI.



AFI Movie Club selections will continue to be supported by exclusive material from the AFI Archive, enrichment about the film and family discussion points. Special guests announcing select AFI Movie Club titles in short videos will be posted on AFI.com and social media platforms.



"AFI Movie Club's global reach has inspired the need for more thoughtful discussions about films that have shaped our culture," said Bob Gazzale, President and CEO. "DO THE RIGHT THING is a timeless and timely classic, and Spike Lee has forever proven himself THE VOICE for change that we need now more than ever. We would like to thank our partners at Universal for their essential support in educating and inspiring audiences around the world."



DO THE RIGHT THING, released in 1989, was nominated for two Academy Awards®, including a Best Original Screenplay nomination for Lee. The film also received four Golden Globe® nominations and a Palme d'Or nomination. AFI ranked it as one of THE 100 Greatest Films of All Time. Watch today's special guest announce DO THE RIGHT THING.



Launched on March 31, AFI Movie Club's first selection was THE WIZARD OF OZ, announced by Steven Spielberg. Since the launch, the following special guests have introduced AFI Movie Club film titles: J.J. Abrams, Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jack Black, Kenneth Branagh, Millie Bobby Brown, Hanelle Culpepper, Robert De Niro, Benicio del Toro, Lena Dunham, Cynthia Erivo, Morgan Freeman, Jeff Goldblum, Hugh Grant, Taylor Hackford, Jon Hamm, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Demi Moore, Elisabeth Moss, Mira Nair, Brad Pitt, Natalie Portman, Issa Rae, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Roberts, Sarah Silverman, Alicia Silverstone, Sharon Stone and Kerry Washington. Some of the selected titles so far have included ALI, BLACK PANTHER, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME, CAROL, CASABLANCA, DAUGHTERS OF THE DUST, ERIN BROCKOVICH, THE FAREWELL, GILDA, JURASSIC PARK, JUST MERCY, LOST IN TRANSLATION, MILK, MOONLIGHT, MUDBOUND, NINE TO FIVE, NORTH BY NORTHWEST, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON, WHEN HARRY MET SALLY... and WONDER WOMAN.

Related Articles View More TV Stories