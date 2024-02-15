A+E Networks Elevates Kannie Yu Lapack to Executive VP, Publicity, Public Affairs, and Social Media at Lifetime

A+E Networks today announced that Kannie Yu LaPack has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Publicity, Public Affairs and Social Media, for Lifetime, LMN and A+E Studios. The announcement was made by Michael Feeney, Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, A+E Networks, to whom she will continue to report.

Yu LaPack oversees Lifetime and LMN's bicoastal team in all consumer and trade publicity, awards, public affairs initiatives, and social media. In her newly expanded role, she will also direct publicity efforts for A+E Studios' robust slate of series currently in the pipeline. The move comes on the heels of the studio's global success of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix, which quickly rose to the Netflix Global Top 10 in 81 countries.

“Kannie is a thoughtful and inspiring leader who has led her team to consistently raise the visibility of Lifetime and LMN across all platforms. As well, she has demonstrated incredible acumen in creating effective and meaningful public affairs campaigns throughout her career,” said Feeney. “As A+E Studios enters into a time of strong growth, I can think of no better person to lead these areas and drive success.”

Over the past 18 years, LaPack has played an integral role in shaping the brand narrative for Lifetime, the premiere women's network in the A+E portfolio. She and her team are currently working on the launch of Where is Wendy Williams? and her most recent achievements include driving the press strategy around Lifetime's documentary event, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which immediately became the #1 series on cable this year, while also ranking #1 on Google/YouTube's and Apple's TV Charts as well as efforts around Lifetime's milestone 500th Original Movie, Murdaugh Murders: The Movie.

In addition, she led all publicity and public affairs efforts for the groundbreaking Peabody Award-winning documentary Surviving R. Kelly and oversaw the press efforts for numerous popular series, including the Emmy-nominated, Peabody, AFI and Critic's Choice Award-winning drama UnReal, among many others. In 2018, LaPack received an Emmy nomination for Lifetime's 2018 PSA for Stop Breast Cancer for Life campaign.

Prior to her tenure at Lifetime, LaPack was a publicist with ABC Family (now Freeform). She began her career in television as an intern in the communications department at ABC and went on to join the corporate communications team, working with the network's speechwriter. Previously, she was the assistant to the West Coast Editor of Reader's Digest, where she helped with editorial and celebrity covers for the magazine.

ABOUT A+E NETWORKS

A+E Networks is a global content company comprised of some of the most popular and culturally relevant brands in media, including A&E, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, LMN, FYI, and VICE TV. A+E Networks' portfolio extends across platforms and genres with a scripted production division, A+E Studios; unscripted productions, Six West Media; and Category 6; and independent film unit, A&E IndieFilms. A+E Networks Digital includes watch apps, games, FAST channels, AVOD, and SVOD products Lifetime Movie Club and HISTORY Vault; and podcasts such as History This Week.

A+E Consumer Enterprises includes experiential/branded live events such as HISTORY Travel; HISTORYTalks and E-commerce; and A+E Networks International includes branded channels, content distribution and scripted/unscripted co-productions around the world. A+E Networks' content reaches more than 414 million households in 200 territories in 40 languages. A+E Networks is a joint venture of Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aenetworks and Facebook at facebook.com/AENetworks.