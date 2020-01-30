A&E Network Greenlights Second Season of COURT CAM

A&E Network has greenlit a second season of the hit-series "Court Cam" which was the #1 cable show on Thursday nights among Adults 25-54.** Across its first season, the series delivered more than 2 million total viewers per episode*** and was A&E's #1 new series in 2019****. Executive produced by Law & Crime Productions and Dan Abrams, host of A&E's "Live PD" and Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News, the series provides unparalleled access to amazing courtroom moments from the most high-profile trials to minor court proceedings.

"Court Cam" chronicles some of the most stunning and emotional courtroom moments caught on camera. Whether it be frightening outbursts, crazed defendants, amazing acts of service or furious judges, the series gives viewers a comprehensive look at how all of the action unfolds. Paired with interviews with judges, witnesses, bystanders, and victims, viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as Dan Abrams gives viewers a firsthand look at some of the most startling courtroom moments.

"This series is a prime example of the type of eye-opening programming that A&E strives to deliver. Following the success of its first season, we are looking forward to continuing this journey with Dan Abrams as we further our exploration of all facets of the criminal justice system," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network.

"Court Cam" is produced by Law & Crime Productions with Dan Abrams, Rachel Stockman and Paul Tinelli serving as executive producers. Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network.

