A&E Network Greenlights New Documentary Special BIOGRAPHY: TLC

Chronicling the journey of the top selling American female group of all-time.

A&E Network has greenlit the new two-hour documentary special "Biography: TLC" (wt) chronicling THE JOURNEY of the top selling American female group of all-time who led the way with their music, their message and their style. Executive-produced by Academy Award-winning and Emmy Award-Winning director Roger Ross Williams ("The Apollo") and his production company with Emmy Award-winning producer Geoff Martz, One Story Up, this special will document the group's powerful, emotional journey and their survival against all odds as T-Boz and Chilli tell their story for the first time in a feature documentary. The special will be directed by Matt Kay and will premiere on A&E in 2021.



"The 'Biography' banner has always focused on telling the stories of remarkable people who have had a major impact on our collective culture," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E Network. "As a revolutionary group that broke boundaries and influenced an entire generation, TLC falls directly into that category and we are honored to tell their incredible story as it has never been told before."



"As someone who has long been in awe of TLC and their musical and cultural impact, I am thrilled to be a part of bringing the story of their music, their journey, and their continuing reverence to the screen," said Williams. "I am grateful for the opportunity to work with A&E, as well as filmmaker Matthew Kay, to bring this film to life. We hope this film illuminates a side of this incredible group and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas that longtime fans and viewers alike have not seen before."



Formed in Atlanta, the trio scored nine top-ten hits and four number-one singles across their three-decades long career. However, with the glow of success also came the darkness of controversy and tragedy, as Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas balanced world-wide fame and massive notoriety with internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy and illness. When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future, but also an industry that had abandoned them despite their massive achievements. Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, and forged a new path to success on their own.



Williams' recent work includes HBO's "The Apollo," which won an Emmy in 2020 for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, Emmy-nominated VR Experience "Travelling While Black," and Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning "Life, Animated." Williams was the first African American director to win an Academy Award for his film "Music By Prudence."



Kay is an award-winning British documentary director. Over the past decade he has directed and shot a variety of projects for broadcasters such as BBC and platforms like Netflix. Most recently, his documentary "Little Miss Sumo" was acquired by Netflix.



"Biography: TLC" (wt) is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for A&E Network. Executive producers for One Story Up are Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz. Executive producers for TLC are Tionne Watkins, Rozonda Thomas, Bill Diggins and Rick Krim. Executive Producers for A&E are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: TLC."

View More TV Stories Related Articles