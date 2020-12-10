A&E Announces New Series NATURE GONE WILD

A&E Network announces new non-fiction series "Nature Gone Wild" following professional backcountry guide and explorer Greg Aiello as he highlights and analyzes some of the most jaw-dropping footage of unbelievable occurrences in nature. This 12-episode, half hour series from Thinkfactory Media will premiere on Wednesday, January 6 at 10pm ET/PT with two new back-to-back episodes.

Professional guide, explorer and Emmy Winner Greg Aiello has traveled to the most remote corners of the world documenting everything nature has thrown at him. Based on Aiello's own extreme encounters and footage of every day explorers caught on camera, "Nature Gone Wild" captures outrageous, viral videos of everything from animal attacks to natural disasters and more.

Each episode of the series will explore rare, unfiltered moments of the wild as Aiello offers analysis and insight into unfiltered footage of man, animals and nature gathered from all over the globe. The series dissects clips of mother nature in the act and gets to the root of what caused each unimaginable occurrence.

"Nature Gone Wild" is produced for A&E Network by Thinkfactory Media, an ITV America company. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Karen Kunkel Young and Mark Anstendig are executive producers for Thinkfactory. Sean Gottlieb, Zachary Behr and Amy Savitsky are executive producers for A&E Network.

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, thought provoking original programming with a unique point of view. Whether it's the network's distinctive brand of award-winning disruptive reality or groundbreaking documentary, A&E always makes entertainment an art. The A&E website is located at aetv.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/aetv and Facebook at facebook.com/AETV. For more press information and photography please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.

Watch the promo here: