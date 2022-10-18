ADAPTATION to Be Released on 4K UHD For 20th Anniversary

ADAPTATION will be released on 4K UHD on December 6 for its 20th anniversary.

Director Spike Jonze delivers a stunningly original comedy that seamlessly blends fictional characters and situations with the lives of real people: obsessive orchid hunter John Laroche (Chris Cooper, in an Academy Award®-winning performance, 2002, Best Supporting Actor), New Yorker journalist Susan Orlean (Meryl Streep), Hollywood screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage), and his twin brother, Donald (also Cage).

As Charlie struggles to adapt Orlean's best-selling book "The Orchid Thief," he writes himself into his own movie. The various stories crash into one another, exploding into a wildly imaginative film. ADAPTATION is at once a hilarious drama and a moving comedy, now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

All-new Dolby Atmos audio + original theatrical 5.1

Special Features:

Behind the Scenes in the Swamp Featurette

Theatrical Trailer

This 4K UHD release does not include a Blu-ray™