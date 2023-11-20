ACW-TV's JayWatch to Celebrate CHARADE At 60

ACW-TV will present a special showing of Stanley Donen's comedic thriller, CHARADE, in honor of the film's 60th anniversary, on its film commentary program, JAY WATCH. A highlight of a very significant year in arts, politics, and history, Charade was recently selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." VISIT JAYWATCH.NET FOR SHOWING TIMES AND OTHER PROGRAMS

Written by Peter Stone and Marc Behm, and starring Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn, Walter Matthau, James Coburn, and George Kennedy, Charade is a merry dance of romance, screwball comedy, action, mystery, murder, and thrills. It was called "the best Hitchcock movie Hitchcock never made."

Twists and turns and mistaken identity run rampant in this "who-stole-it!" caper peppered by exotic locations (filmed on location in Paris) opening with a mesmerizingly whimsical animated title sequence by Maurice Binder enhancing Henry Mancini's score featuring the popular theme song, "Charade," which was nominated for an Academy Award and rose to No. 6 on the Billboard charts.

ACW-TV is a leader in classic film and TV entertainment. Founded in 2005 by entrepreneur and entertainment industry veteran, Attila Juhasz, ACW has established itself as a leading player in the streaming industry. The ACW catalogue of channels amasses over 4 million installations on Roku devices. ACW owns and operates a diverse range of Roku AVOD channels, including Western TV & Movie Classics, Classic TV & Film, Baby Boomer TV, WimZTV, Yesterfear, and more.

JAY WATCH, featuring media-culture professor and film and TV commentator, Jay Michaels, explores rare and unique films and television programs. Michaels served as an on-air film & TV commentator for Sun Studios' Terror TV; Octane Media's Trek Talk; and Fantastic Television and the Classic Cinema Challenge on the Boston Sci-Fi Channel. He is also a New York stage producer and host of UNDER THE INFLUENCE and In the PassionPit podcasts. Michaels is a visiting professor of communications at several universities and a published author.

Jay Watch appears on ACW-TV's ClassicTVandFilm; Baby Boomer TV; and DialBack TV.