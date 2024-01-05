ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

Season 2 begins its run with a tribute to the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival - now in its 49th year - on ACWTV's Classic TV & Film.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

ACW-TV's JAY WATCH Returns For A Second Season

After a banner first season which featured two dozen classic films including His Girl Friday, Orson Welles' The Stranger, Buster Keaton in Parlor, Bedroom and Bath (which now plays on Amazon Prime as well) and the 60th anniversary showing of Charade plus a Halloween movie marathon featuring House on Haunted Hill, Horror Hotel, Night of the Living Dead and a collection of TV episodes from Lights Out, Tales of Tomorrow and Boris Karloff's Thriller; Jay Watch now plans a diverse Season 2 saluting the Golden Age of Television with episodes of The Lucy Show, You Bet Your Life, Burns & Allen, Dick Van Dyke, Dragnet, Oscar & BAFTA nominated films, Meet Joe Doe, Penny Serenade, Captain Kidd and Oliver Twist, as well as the original camp classic Little Shop of Horrors starring Jack Nicholson.

Season 2 begins its run with a tribute to the Boston Sci-Fi Film Festival - now in its 49th year - on ACWTV's Classic TV & Film with Sci Fi February featuring ray guns, robots, Flash Gordon, Buck Rogers and more.Jay Watch is a collaboration between ACWTV and Jay Michaels, an esteemed college professor, independent stage & film producer, and media personality. Together, they bring timeless classic tv and films to viewers nationwide. Jay Watch curates a meticulously selected collection of hidden gems and overlooked masterpieces from the golden age of media entertainment, ensuring that these beloved classics continue to captivate audiences for generations to come.

ACWTV is a division of Attila's Creative Works LLC, founded in 2005 by entrepreneur and entertainment industry veteran Attila Juhasz. With a rich history in the entertainment world, ACW has established itself as a leading player in the streaming industry. In 2016, ACW launched ACW TV with the introduction of WimZTV on Roku, marking the beginning of ACW's journey into the world of streaming. Since then, ACWTV has grown exponentially, collectively amassing over 4 million installations on Roku devices. ACW owns and operates a diverse range of Roku AVOD channels, including Western TV & Movie Classics, Classic TV & Film, Baby Boomer TV, WimZTV, YesterFear, and more. In 2020, it expanded offerings with the launch of ACWTV's SVOD channel, Dial Back TV.

Jay Michaels credentials include Broadway, Off-Broadway, Network TV and studio and independent film. He is one of the more visible members of New York's arts scene and a speech writer with credits including dignitaries such as the Weissler, Nederlander, and Shubert organizations, James Earl Jones, Jon Stewart, Vera Wang, and Hillary Clinton to name a few. Cinematically speaking, Jay served as producer of numerous film festivals across the country and an on-air personality for several streaming programs including Terror TV, In the Dark, The PassionPit, Fantastic TV, Classic Cinema Challenge and Jay Watch. He is also a professor of communications at several universities and a published author.



