ABC's Police Drama THE ROOKIE Renewed for Season 7

The Rookie, the police procedural, has been renewed for yet another season.

Currently in its sixth season, the Nathan Fillion-led show follows John Nolan, once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior.

Nolan feels like it can’t get much better, now that his life with Bailey is moving forward, and he has chosen his career path. However, he and his team must grapple with the aftermath of their recent assaults before they can move forward.

In addition to Fillion, the show stars Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, Tru Valentino and Lisseth Chavez. This season also stars David Dastmalchian who is in the film Late Night with the Devil, currently in theaters.

The Rookie airs at 9:00pm on Tuesdays on ABC.

Photo Credit: Disney/Raymond Liu