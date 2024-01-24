ABC's New Year's Day Broadcast Of 'The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony' Reaches 13 Million Multiplatform Viewers

ABC's New Year's Day telecast of the “2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony” was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49 across primetime broadcast television on Jan. 1, with the special reaching 13 million Total Viewers on linear and streaming platforms.

Airing for the first time on a broadcast network, the 2023 telecast was the strongest-ever ceremony among Total Viewers (based on available data) and highest-rated among Adults 18-49 in nearly 20 years (since 2004). These broadcast numbers are in addition to the ceremony's live premiere in November on Disney+ and following streams on the service, as well as on Hulu.

“Moving to our new home at Disney has taken The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to a new level of awareness and engagement with music audiences around the world,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “They have a true understanding of music and the ability to deliver record viewership.”

The ceremony was the No. 1 choice on the night among Adults 18-49 (0.38 rating), beating NBC's premiere of “AGT Fantasy League” by 23% (0.31 rating) and Fox's “MASH: Comedy That Changed TV” special by 90% (0.20 rating).

Social sentiment was exceedingly positive, with the top emotional reaction categories being Love (54%), Enjoy (13%), and Congrats (7%).