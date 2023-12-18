ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Wins Fall In Late-Night In Adults 18-49 With Its Most-Watched Start To The Season In 3 Years

The ABC late-night talk show outdelivered NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 14% among Adults 18-49 (0.14 rating).

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Wins Fall In Late-Night In Adults 18-49 With Its Most-Watched Start To The Season In 3 Years

During the week of Dec. 4, 2023, ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.16 rating), marking the 9th time in the 10 weeks since the show returned with new episodes on Oct. 2 to rank No. 1.

The ABC late-night talk show outdelivered NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 14% among Adults 18-49 (0.14 rating). ABC's “Kimmel” also stood as the week's No. 1 late-night talk show in Total Viewers (1.59 million).

“Kimmel” improved over the comparable week last season (w/o 11/28/22) by 8% in Total Viewers (1.59 million vs. 1.47 million), building year over year for the 9th consecutive week.

Through its first 10 weeks of the season (10/2-12/10/23), ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stands as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.19 rating), topping NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 6% (0.18 rating) and CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 27% (0.15 rating).

“Kimmel” is improving over the comparable weeks last season (9/19-11/13/22) by 13% in Total Viewers (1.61 million vs. 1.43 million) to average its most-watched start to the season in 3 years — since 2020.

Photo: Disney/Randy Holmes*



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY Photo
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2 releases an exciting trailer for fans to enjoy.

2
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special Photo
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Pete Davidson’s second Netflix hour-long special, Turbo Fonzarelli, is coming next year. His first Netflix special, Alive From New York, premiered in 2020. Pete Davidson returns for his second hour-long Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli. Davidson delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.

3
ABC News Sets Three New True-Crime Docu-Series To Premiere In 2024 Photo
ABC News Sets Three New True-Crime Docu-Series To Premiere In 2024

ABC News Studios expands its collection of chilling true-crime docu-series by debuting three new narrative nonfiction titles, streaming exclusively on Hulu: “Daughters of the Cult,” “Me, Hereafter” and season two of “Death in the Dorms.” This is the third true-crime slate release from ABC News Studios since its launch in 2022.

4
Video: Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Mid-Season 8 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Mid-Season 8 Trailer

Bravo has unveiled The Real Housewives of Potomac mid-season 8 trailer. The video gives a first look at the unraveling of Mia Thornton's divorce with her husband, Gordon. It also features Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Nneka Ihim with Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Keiarna Stewart.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET