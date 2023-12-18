ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Wins Fall In Late-Night In Adults 18-49 With Its Most-Watched Start To The Season In 3 Years

During the week of Dec. 4, 2023, ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.16 rating), marking the 9th time in the 10 weeks since the show returned with new episodes on Oct. 2 to rank No. 1.

The ABC late-night talk show outdelivered NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 14% among Adults 18-49 (0.14 rating). ABC's “Kimmel” also stood as the week's No. 1 late-night talk show in Total Viewers (1.59 million).

“Kimmel” improved over the comparable week last season (w/o 11/28/22) by 8% in Total Viewers (1.59 million vs. 1.47 million), building year over year for the 9th consecutive week.

Through its first 10 weeks of the season (10/2-12/10/23), ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” stands as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.19 rating), topping NBC's “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by 6% (0.18 rating) and CBS' “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” by 27% (0.15 rating).

“Kimmel” is improving over the comparable weeks last season (9/19-11/13/22) by 13% in Total Viewers (1.61 million vs. 1.43 million) to average its most-watched start to the season in 3 years — since 2020.

