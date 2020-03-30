ABC to Air a Special 'America Rising' Edition of 20/20

As virus lockdowns sweep the globe, ABC News announced today that "20/20" will air its third live special in prime time anchored by David Muir on the outbreak. "America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic - A Special Edition of '20/20'" will highlight the extraordinary work by health care workers on the front lines, as well as communities, volunteers and celebrities who are all stepping up to help fight virus.

The program will also feature the latest reporting from chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton and ABC News' global network of correspondents. "20/20" will include video diaries from those facing unemployment and struggling to make ends meet, who open up about what their lives are like now, including the difficulties of filing for unemployment. "20/20" also features the harrowing stories of those infected with the contagious virus, including video warnings from young people who thought they were at low risk but are now facing serious health complications. "America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic - A Special Edition of '20/20'" airs Monday, March 30 (9:00 - 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

"America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic - A Special Edition of '20/20'" is the third episode of ABC News' "20/20" dedicated to virus coverage. Previous "20/20" prime-time reports included "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" on Monday, March 16, and "Outbreak: What You Need to Know" on Friday, March 6.

The latest ABC News reporting on virus is available here:

https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/virus.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories