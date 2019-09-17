ABC Will Produce New Marriage Anthology, Restaurant Dramas

Deadline reports that ABC will produce two brand new drama series originating from an overall deal with Mandeville Television.

The series are "Committed," an anthology series based on the iHeartMedia original podcast, and an untitled family restaurant drama (working title "Rice") from writer Zahir McGhee (For the People).

Committed, based on the podcast of the same name hosted by Joe Piazza, is an anthology series that explores modern life through the lens of contemporary marriage in America.

The Untitled Zahir McGee Project (aka Rice), is a family drama set in the world of fine dining. It centers on a family-owned Harlem restaurant that is rocked when the head chef and patriarch dies of a heart attack, bequeathing the head chef title to his youngest daughter - THE ONE with the least experience of his children. The patriarch's death brings THE FAMILY together, but his choice of successor threatens to tear them apart as long-buried secrets are revealed.

Read the original story on Deadline.





