ABC Unveils Scripted Comedy Series Premiere Dates for 2020-2021 Season

“The Goldbergs,” “The Conners” and “black-ish” will return Oct. 21, and “American Housewife” will join the comedy lineup on Oct. 28.

Delivering on the network's commitment to being the broadcast destination for family comedy, ABC today announced premiere dates for its Wednesday primetime comedy block. "The Goldbergs," "The Conners" and "black-ish" will return Oct. 21, and "American Housewife" will join the comedy lineup on Oct. 28.

Dates for network scripted dramas will be announced soon. Dates for unscripted series were previously announced.

"We couldn't be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we're able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule."

Most recently, ABC claimed 3 of the Top 4 comedies last season in Adults 18-49, "Modern Family" (1.6/8) - No. 1 (tie), "The Conners" (1.5/8) - No. 3 and "The Goldbergs" (1.3/6) - No. 4 (tie), as well as securing the No. 1 (tie) scripted summer broadcast show this year with "United We Fall."

ABC's Wednesday scripted comedy series premiere dates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific).

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (premiering with two back-to-back episodes)

9:00-9:30 p.m. "The Conners"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish"

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. "American Housewife"

View More TV Stories Related Articles