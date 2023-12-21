ABC News & WMUR-TV Announce Candidate Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate

Candidates who finish in the top three in the Iowa caucuses of Jan. 15, 2024, as reported by the Iowa Republican Party, will receive invitations to participate.

By: Dec. 21, 2023

ABC News & WMUR-TV Announce Candidate Criteria For New Hampshire Republican Presidential Primary Debate

ABC News and WMUR-TV are announcing criteria for the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The debate will be held in coordination with the New Hampshire Republican State Committee.

Candidates who finish in the top three in the Iowa caucuses of Jan. 15, 2024, as reported by the Iowa Republican Party, will receive invitations to participate.

Candidates will also be invited to participate if they receive at least 10% in two separate national polls of Republican primary voters from the below list of polls — or — at least 10% in two separate New Hampshire polls of Republican primary voters from the below list of polls. The same pollster can count more than once only if the polls are conducted in wholly separate field periods.

To determine eligibility, only polling data collected from surveys that began no earlier than Nov. 27, 2023, and released no later than noon EST on Jan. 16, 2024, will be considered. Poll results reported with a decimal place will not be rounded up or down.

For debate qualification purposes, polls conducted by the following entities will be considered eligible: ABC News/Washington Post, ABC News/Ipsos, CBS News/YouGov, CNN, Emerson College/WHDH, Fox News, Fox Business News, Marist College, Marquette University Law School, Monmouth University, Monmouth University/The Washington Post, NBC News, The New York Times/Siena College, Quinnipiac University, University of New Hampshire/CNN, Saint Anselm College, Suffolk University/Boston Globe/USA TODAY, THE WALL Street Journal.

Photo: ABC News



