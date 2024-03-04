ABC News Sets Special 2024 Presidential Election Coverage For Super Tuesday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News announced TODAY special coverage of the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday.

“World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir leads the network's coverage of the voting results, issues, candidates and campaigns. ABC News Live, ABC News' 24/7 streaming network, will kick off coverage Tuesday, March 5, at 7:00 p.m. EST, anchored by ABC News Live “Prime” anchor, Linsey Davis, which will be combined with and lead into coverage on ABC at 10 p.m. EST.

Muir will be joined by ABC News' powerhouse political team, including Davis; chief global affairs correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz; chief Washington correspondent and “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl; chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce; senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott from Trump HQ in Florida; correspondent Alex Presha from the trail in South Carolina; chief national correspondent Matt Gutman; senior national correspondent Terry Moran; senior White House correspondent Selina Wang; political director Rick Klein; deputy political director Averi Harper; White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks; correspondents Aaron Katersky, Mola Lenghi, Elizabeth Schulze, and Mireya Villarreal; executive editorial producer John Santucci; senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer; senior reporter Katherine Faulders; and multiplatform reporter Jay O'Brien.

Contributors Dan Abrams, Donna Brazile, John Katko, Reince Priebus, and Kate Shaw will provide analysis across platforms. ABC News will have on-the-ground reporting from California, Alabama, Virginia, Texas and Colorado to deliver viewers up-to-the-minute reporting of all election results and campaign updates.

Additional ABC News Network-Wide Coverage

“Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “GMA3: What You Need to Know,” “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and ABC News Radio will have the latest reporting from ABC News' powerhouse political team on Super Tuesday delivering results, campaign updates and analysis.

“Nightline” will air special content and features surrounding Super Tuesday. Co-anchor Juju Chang will anchor live from New York and will be joined by an ABC News political powerhouse team, including Scott, Gutman, Klein and more.

“The View” welcomes Davis to the Hot Topics table on Super Tuesday, and Karl joins the show the following morning to discuss the results.

ABC News Digital will have a 538-led live blog reporting on what to watch for on Super Tuesday and why it matters. Topics also include analysis of polling data surrounding Nikki Haley's presidential chances, notable races in Texas, a California Senate primary preview and more. On the night of the race, ABC News Digital will have 16 state result pages updated constantly, exit poll analysis, key takeaways and commentary from our ABC News and 538 political team.

“Start Here,” ABC News' flagship daily news podcast, will feature special coverage and analysis of Super Tuesday with host Brad Mielke and ABC's powerhouse political team.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting from Washington with ABC News multiplatform reporter Perry Russom. Klein will also be offering an analysis of the results for ABC stations. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.