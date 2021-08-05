ABC News' No. 1 Podcast THE DROPOUT Returns With New Episodes

ABC News' No. 1 hit podcast "The Dropout" returns with new episodes as Elizabeth Holmes-once the youngest self-made female billionaire-goes on trial for alleged fraud, facing decades in prison, if convicted. "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" is hosted by ABC News Chief Business, Technology & Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, who's spent more than a decade covering business and five years investigating Holmes. The Stanford University dropout turned founder and CEO of the blood-testing company Theranos suffered an astounding fall from grace amid the accusations of alleged widespread fraud. "The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" debuts with two new episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to coincide with jury selection. New episodes post Tuesdays throughout the trial with bonus episodes as news warrants.

Who will take the stand? What will Holmes' defense be? Each week the podcast will take listeners inside the courtroom and track the trial in real-time, providing key updates along the way on the most important developments. The new episodes will feature conversations between Jarvis and Holmes' former colleagues and acquaintances, Theranos patients, top legal experts and more who will provide insight into the trial and Holmes. The podcast will also bring listeners up-to-speed on the twists and turns since Holmes was first charged - and pleaded not guilty - including her high-profile relationship with a wealthy hotel heir and a headline-grabbing pregnancy, which delayed the start of her trial.

"The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

"The Dropout" debuted in 2019, featuring exclusive interviews with former employees, investors, patients and the never-before-aired deposition testimony of Holmes and others at the center of the story. "The Dropout" is the recipient of multiple awards, including Podcast of the Year at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in 2020 and the 2020 Murrow Award for the Podcast category.

The upcoming Hulu Original limited series "The Dropout," from Searchlight Television and Disney Television Studios' 20th Television, is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name. The series stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani. "The Dropout" comes from creator, executive producer and showrunner Liz Meriwether and is scheduled to debut in 2022.

"The Dropout: Elizabeth Holmes on Trial" is written by Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Jarvis and Dunn are producers, and Thompson is executive producer.

The podcast is a production of ABC Audio. For ABC Audio, Liz Alesse is executive producer.