ABC News Covers Excitement and Backlash Over Beyoncé's New Album In New Special

Following the surprising release of two country songs on Superbowl Sunday, speculation ran high among the Beyhive, but the reception was not without its challenges.

On THURSDAY, MARCH 28, ABC News' “IMPACT x Nightline” explores both the excitement and controversy within the music industry and among fans over Beyoncé’s unexpected foray into country music, with the upcoming release of her first country album “Act II: Cowboy Carter.”

The special examines how the 32-time Grammy Award-winner’s Houston roots have influenced her artistic journey and features an interview with her previous collaborator Bun B during his recent performance at the Houston Rodeo. Grammy Award-winner Rhiannon Giddens, who plays the banjo on Beyoncé’s hit single “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Additionally, the show heads to Nashville where viewers will hear from rising country star Tanner Adell and a collective of Black artists and COUNTRY MUSIC enthusiasts dedicated to diversifying and redefining the genre, sparking conversations about race, identity, artistic expression, and Beyonce’s impact on the COUNTRY MUSIC world.

The special begins streaming on “IMPACT x Nightline” THURSDAY, MARCH 28 on Hulu.