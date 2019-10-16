ABC News Announces New Podcast That Follows The Search For Notorious Murderer Lester Eubanks

Recently the U.S. Marshals added notorious murderer Lester Eubanks, who's been on the run for over 45 years, to their 15 Most Wanted list. ABC News' Senior Investigative Reporter Matthew Mosk is there as one of the agency's star investigators, Deputy U.S. Marshal David Siler, and the group tirelessly search for Eubanks, for the new podcast "Have You Seen This Man?" The first two episodes of the six-part series debut on Wednesday, October 23. The podcast is hosted by Sunny Hostin, ABC's "The View" Co-Host and Host and Executive Producer of ID's "Truth About Murder," with reporting by Mosk.

While on bail awaiting trial for sexual assault in 1965, Eubanks shot and bludgeoned 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener to death in Mansfield, Ohio. After his apprehension, Eubanks confessed to the crime, was convicted and received the death sentence. While confined in the Ohio state prison system, the same system that later became the set for the movie Shawshank Redemption, his sentence was eventually commuted to life in prison. In a series of shocking events, Eubanks received permission to embark on an unaccompanied "good behavior" shopping trip just before Christmas in 1973. While on the trip, Eubanks slipped away and was never seen again.

In the podcast ABC News pulls back the curtain on Eubanks' crimes and prison escape, featuring exclusive interviews with key players who knew both Eubanks and his victim; never-before-heard details of his prison escape and the controversial program that led to that escape; and interviews with people who encountered Eubanks - using various aliases - since he's been on the run.

As the U.S. Marshals' search for Eubanks goes on, listeners can provide feedback and learn more at ABCNews.com/thisman, where videos, photos and more will be available along with a new age progression sketch of Eubanks by forensic artists at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Listeners will be encouraged to provide tips on Eubanks' whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals by calling: 866-4WANTED.

The podcast is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Pandora, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and the ABC News app, with new episodes posting every Wednesday.

"Have You Seen This Man?" is produced by the award-winning ABC News Investigative Unit and ABC Audio, the makers of the #1-rated "The Dropout" and "A Killing on the Cape" podcasts as well as the award-winning daily news series "Start Here."





