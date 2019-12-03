ABC Gives Full Season Order to SCHOOLED

ABC has given a full-season order to Wednesday night comedy "Schooled," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today. The additional order brings the season total to 22 episodes for "Schooled," the "The Goldbergs" spinoff, in its sophomore season on the network. The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios.

"We're incredibly proud of 'Schooled' and are thrilled to order a full season of this sharp, fresh and funny comedy that has proven to be a consistently strong pairing with its 'Goldbergs' lead-in," said Burke. "We're so grateful to the show's top-notch cast and crew, and we're looking forward to bringing more hilarious stories about the teachers and students at William Penn Academy to our viewers."

On the next episode of "Schooled," "The Pokemon Society," Coach Mellor encourages Toby (guest star Mason McNulty) to be competitive in CB's Pokemon Club and becomes an overbearing sports-type father. Meanwhile, Lainey supplements her salary as a teacher by working at the local video store and learns an important lesson, WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"Schooled," set in 1990-something, follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal John Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen) and young, enthusiastic English teacher CB (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Tom Hertz and Vanessa McCarthy are executive producers.





