A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM, Arrives On DVD/Digital Next Month

Board Amos Gitai's multi-cultural dramedy comes home September 15.

The Light Rail Red Line of Jerusalem's tramway connects the city from east to west, from the Palestinian neighborhoods of Shuafat and Beit Hanina to Mount Herzl -- a journey that comprises the culturally complex makeup of the city.

In Amos Gitai's humorous and touching A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM, featuring a talented ensemble cast including Mathieu Amalric (An Officer and a Spy, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Never Ever) and Hana Laslo (Nevsu, Free Zone), the dramedy hinges on a series of encounters along the line: simple, mundane interactions that reveal the diverse mosaic of humanity that exists in the spiritual center of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

There's a skilled oud player who weaves a spell on two French tourists, two young women - one Palestinian, one Jewish - who bond on the platform, a tired Palestinian worker wrongfully accused of harassment and a group of Hassidic men, chanting a religious chorus together.

While traveling across this vibrant city, the small conflicts and reconciliations of everyday life - heard in an impressive array of languages including Hebrew, Arabic, French, Italian, Yiddish, German and Ladino -- provide a kernel of hope in a society so often divided by political boundaries.

BONUS FEATURES

Bonus Short Film - A Letter to a Friend in Gaza ( Directed by Amos Gitai | Israel | Hebrew with English subtitles | 35 minutes) -- An exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through

the reading of texts by Albert Camus and other important thinkers and writers. This short film played alongside A TRAMWAY IN JERUSALEM at the Venice Film Festival.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Type: DVD/Digital (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu)

Running Time: 94 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1 Widescreen

Audio: 5.1 Surround Sound/2.0 Stereo

Language: Hebrew, Arabic, French, Italian, Yiddish, German, Ladino with English subtitles

