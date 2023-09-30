A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE Sets Digital Debut for October

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the evocative inspirational drama A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America, as well as on DVD, starting on October 17, 2023, through Freestyle Digital Media.



A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE tells the story of four drifting souls seeking answers -- their intertwined journey explores faith, forgiveness, trauma, and resilience. LOOKING FOR light in the darkness: God's love guides them. A pastor deals with his waning influence over his congregation; a teenager is an outcast as he copes with insurmountable guilt from a tragic accident; a single mom, having already won the battle against addiction, finds herself in the fire again when a former abuser resurfaces; and a war veteran's hellish PTSD becomes a load he can no longer bear alone. It is a story of forgiveness, and of trauma and resilience. It reminds audiences that life's trials are never fought alone and God's grace is in his timing.



Directed by Lance Smith, and co-written by Nathaniel Brehmer & Lance Smith, A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE was produced by Sonya Montgomery, Quinton J. Macari III, Kirstin Macari, and Edward Ryan Funk. The featured cast includes Zachary S Williams (‘Reggie'), Eric Diaz (‘Paul'), Wade Hunt Williams (‘Pastor Clark'), Alexia Aldebol (‘Ruth').



“I'm most proud of the collaborative effort of the cast and crew of our film. I think everyone found a piece of themselves in the script and applied that to the filmmaking. For me, it was about the relative weight of each character's pain. We wanted audiences to not just look to the sky for help, but find the peace of God within and charge forward with reason. It was a special production,” said Smith.



Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.



Lance Smith, with over two decades working on-camera as a host and personality, makes his feature directorial debut in A Time for Every Purpose. Known first as the face of Viacom's CMT, hosting their flagship show TOP 20 COUNTDOWN and later co-anchoring the nationally syndicated morning show, The Daily Buzz. He would later transition to behind the camera, directing short films and commercials. Lance still serves as personality and host for the Tennessee Titans. He also co-wrote the screenplay with noted horror film writer, Nat Brehmer.



Joining the project as a veteran co-producer is Barry Cook, who began his career at Disney in 1981 and contributed to iconic films like Tron, Oliver & Company, and Captain EO. With seventeen years of experience at Disney, Cook made his directing debut with the beloved film Mulan.



The heart of this movie comes from Quinton Macari III, who created and edited the film. Better known by his Bond-like nickname, Q is a veteran in the media industry with over two decades of experience including work on films featured in the Cannes Film Festival. He's been equally successful in the commercial space, creating content for national brands, including Yelp, US Bank, Chick Fil A, and many more. This is Q's third feature film.



Quinton and Lance first met in 2012 on the set of THE DAILY BUZZ with Lance at the desk being framed on a camera operated by Q, never knowing at the time how their individual love of film would bring them together again.

Watch the trailer for the film here: