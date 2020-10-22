A Sixth SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a Row Will Air on Nov. 7

Extending its unprecedented run.

"Saturday Night Live" is extending its unprecedented run with consecutive shows during its 46th season.

In addition to the previously announced five shows in a row (Oct. 3 through Oct. 31), there will now be an additional sixth original "SNL" on Nov. 7.

Adele hosts this Saturday, Oct. 24, with musical guest H.E.R.

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.

