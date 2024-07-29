A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Coming to Digital July 30th

The movie will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD on October 8.
Experience the day the world went quiet in the thrilling and action-packed blockbuster hit A Quiet Place: Day One, arriving to buy or rent on Digital July 30, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
A three-movie collection including A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II, and A Quiet Place: Day One will also be available to purchase on Digital platforms July 30. A Quiet Place: Day One will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and in a collectible 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™ on October 8.
Certified Fresh™ with an 87% Critics Score* on Rotten Tomatoes®, A Quiet Place: Day One expands the franchise’s groundbreaking universe, taking fans back to the first day of the invasion by deadly creatures who hunt by sound in one of the loudest places on Earth: New York City. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn give emotional and riveting performances as strangers who embark on a harrowing journey through the eerily quiet streets of Manhattan.
Fans who purchase the film on Digital**, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray will have access to over 50 minutes of thrilling bonus content. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how THE ATTACK on New York was filmed and how the crew built and destroyed a massive Manhattan set. Hear from cast and filmmakers as they discuss the characters' dangerous journey of survival, plus see deleted and extended scenes not shown in theatres.
Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.
