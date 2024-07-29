A QUIET PLACE: DAY ONE Coming to Digital July 30th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the day the world went quiet in the thrilling and action-packed blockbuster hit A Quiet Place: Day One, arriving to buy or rent on Digital July 30, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

A three-movie collection including A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II, and A Quiet Place: Day One will also be available to purchase on Digital platforms July 30. A Quiet Place: Day One will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD, and in a collectible 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™ on October 8.

Certified Fresh™ with an 87% Critics Score* on Rotten Tomatoes®, A Quiet Place: Day One expands the franchise’s groundbreaking universe, taking fans back to the first day of the invasion by deadly creatures who hunt by sound in one of the loudest places on Earth: New York City. Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn give emotional and riveting performances as strangers who embark on a harrowing journey through the eerily quiet streets of Manhattan.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital**, 4K Ultra HD, or Blu-ray will have access to over 50 minutes of thrilling bonus content. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how THE ATTACK on New York was filmed and how the crew built and destroyed a massive Manhattan set. Hear from cast and filmmakers as they discuss the characters' dangerous journey of survival, plus see deleted and extended scenes not shown in theatres.

Bonus content:

Day Zero: Beginnings and Endings— Hear from John Krasinski, cast, and crew as director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins for this character-driven prequel.

Hear from John Krasinski, cast, and crew as director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins for this character-driven prequel. In the City: Chaos in Chinatown—See how the production crew recreated Manhattan from scratch to destroy it. Plus, hear from some new and familiar faces from the franchise.

Plus, hear from some new and familiar faces from the franchise. The Exodus: Against the Tide—Go behind-the-scenes of the exodus sequence that employed over a hundred extras and a clever mix of practical and visual effects.

The Long Walk: Monsters in Midtown—Meet Frodo the cat and the animal trainers behind the fantastic feline performance. Plus, filmmakers detail Sam, Eric, and Frodo's long walk through the city.

Pizza at the End of the World—Hear from cast and crew about why a quest for pizza when the world is under attack poignantly speaks to our humanity.

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Synopsis

Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.

