A LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 3 Episode Drops Early on Netflix

An episode of Love, Death and Robots Volume 3 has arrived early! For a limited time, watch the full episode Three Robots: Exit Strategies, before all of Volume 3 premieres on Netflix this Friday, May 20.

The first direct sequel in Love, Death + Robots history - from the mind of acclaimed sci-fi novelist John Scalzi. The titular trio of droll droids return to take a whirlwind tour studying post-apocalyptic human survival strategies before mankind was finally snuffed out.

Emmy-winning animated anthology Love, Death + Robots returns with a third volume executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank).

Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.

Watch the episode here: