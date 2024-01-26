A HERO'S JOURNEY: THE MAKING OF PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS to Stream on Disney+

Immediately following the season finale of the smash hit Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” fans can discover the magic behind the scenes in the original documentary special “A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Featuring the series' breakout stars, acclaimed author Rick Riordan and the creative team, the 50-minute documentary premieres January 30, 2024 on Disney+ and will give viewers an exclusive look at the production of one of television's hottest new shows.

As seen in the documentary, series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri go on a quest of their own while bringing to life the beloved characters from Rick Riordan's award-winning books. Alongside a passionate cast and creative team, “A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians” follows these three young stars on the set of the Disney+ Original series as they step into worlds fit for gods, battle unforgettable creatures and perform legendary feats - all while still going to school.

The epic eight-episode “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” which has garnered over 26 million views for its first episode*, will conclude its season at 6:00 p.m. PT on January 30, exclusively on Disney+.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson. The series is from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.

“A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson” is an Evolve Studios production, directed by Joel Edwards and executive produced by Edwards and Daniel Kiedis.

