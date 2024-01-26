A HERO'S JOURNEY: THE MAKING OF PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS to Stream on Disney+

The 50-minute documentary premieres January 30, 2024 on Disney+.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

A HERO'S JOURNEY: THE MAKING OF PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS to Stream on Disney+

Immediately following the season finale of the smash hit Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” fans can discover the magic behind the scenes in the original documentary special “A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Featuring the series' breakout stars, acclaimed author Rick Riordan and the creative team, the 50-minute documentary premieres January 30, 2024 on Disney+ and will give viewers an exclusive look at the production of one of television's hottest new shows.

As seen in the documentary, series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri go on a quest of their own while bringing to life the beloved characters from Rick Riordan's award-winning books. Alongside a passionate cast and creative team, “A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians” follows these three young stars on the set of the Disney+ Original series as they step into worlds fit for gods, battle unforgettable creatures and perform legendary feats - all while still going to school.

The epic eight-episode “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” which has garnered over 26 million views for its first episode*, will conclude its season at 6:00 p.m. PT on January 30, exclusively on Disney+.  

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group's Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson. The series is from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.

“A Hero's Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson” is an Evolve Studios production, directed by Joel Edwards and executive produced by Edwards and Daniel Kiedis.

Photo Credit: Disney



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special Photo
LIVE WITH KELLY & MARK Takes Over The Oscars Stage For After Show Special

As the sun sets on Oscar night and all of Hollywood is dancing the night away, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the “Live” family will work through the night in preparation for television's BIGGEST morning of the year. The highest-rated show of the year for “Live” will take place LIVE in front of an audience of fans and feature musical performances.

2
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer Photo
Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer

Watch the official trailer and check out the poster for the upcoming film RICKY STANICKY, starring John Cena and Zac Efron. Directed by Peter Farrelly, the film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the video trailer now!

3
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS Photo
Peacock Becomes the U.S. Streaming Home For LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS

Peacock will become the exclusive U.S. streaming home for the UK hit reality dating series LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS. Hosted by Maya Jama, LOVE ISLAND: ALL STARS follows legendary UK Islanders as they venture back into the villa for a second chance at finding love.

4
Kate Hudson Joins Netflixs Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series Photo
Kate Hudson Joins Netflix's Untitled Mindy Kaling Comedy Series

Kate Hudson (Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) joins as “Isla Gordon” and will executive produce – The only sister in a family of competitive brothers, ISLA GORDON has been overlooked and underappreciated her whole life.

More Hot Stories For You

Netflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This YearNetflix Acquires Global Streaming Rights To Studio Ponoc's Upcoming Animated Film Slate; THE IMAGINARY Film To Premiere Later This Year
Marie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey BrownstoneMarie Osmond to Discuss Her Latest Album & More With Harvey Brownstone
John Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau BellJohn Quiñones Returns For WHAT WOULD YOU DO? With Sara Haines & W. Kamau Bell
Video: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two TrailerVideo: Watch Adult Swim's ROYAL CRACKERS Season Two Trailer

Videos

Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC