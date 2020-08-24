A Diablo Cody POWERPUFF GIRLS Live-Action Series is In The Works

The "Jagged Little Pill" book writer wrote the script.

Deadline reports that a live-action Powerpuff Girls series is in the works from Greg Berlanti, Heather Reigner, and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The project, which will air on The CW, is based on Craig McCracken's Cartoon Network series, and will center on adult versions of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

The Powerpuff Girls used to be America's pint-sized superheroes. Now they're disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

The original series aired between 1998 and 2005. It starred three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers who all lived in the fictional city of Townsville, USA with their father and creator, a scientist named Professor Utonium.

Cody wrote the book for "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway. She won an Oscar for her "Juno" screenplay in 2007.

Read the original story on Deadline.

