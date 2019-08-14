A CINDERELLA STORY: CHRISTMAS WISH Will be Released on Digital and Blu-ray This October

Break out the mistletoe and holly and get ready to sing and dance as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish on Digital beginning October 15, and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD on October 29. The enchanting all-new original movie stars Laura Marano (Disney's Austin and Ally) as Kat Decker, Gregg Sulkin (Marvel's Runaways, Faking It, Wizards of Waverly Place) as Dominic Wintergarden, Barclay Hope (Riverdale) as Terrence Wintergarden, three-time Leo® Award winner and Hallmark CHANNEL favorite Johannah Newmarch (When Calls The Heart, GARAGE SALE MYSTERY franchise) as the cruel stepmother Deirdra Decker, Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) as Kat's best friend Isla, and evil-stepsisters Joy and Grace are played, respectively, by Lillian Doucet-Roche (The Miracle Season) and Chanelle Peloso (Syfy's Deadly Class).

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish will be available on Blu-Ray™ Combo Pack for $24.98 SRP ($34.97 in Canada) and DVD for $19.98 SRP ($24.99 in Canada) as well as on Digital for $19.99 SRP. The Blu-ray Combo Pack (and Blu-ray in Canada) include a digital version of the film.

Brimming with overtones from the classic fairytale, this contemporary musical follows Katherine "Kat" Decker dreaming of becoming a famous singer-songwriter. Her reality, however, is suffocated by her conniving and cruel stepfamily and a demoralizing job working as a singing elf at billionaire Terrence Wintergarden's Santa Land. When she starts to fall for Nick, the handsome new Santa at the tree lot, things begin to look up. Unfortunately, when her stepmother and stepsisters realize Kat has been invited to the prestigious Wintergarden Christmas Gala, they'll stop at nothing to procure their own invitation and keep Kat from attending. With the help of her attentive dog, a true friend, and a little bit of holiday magic, Kat may just make it to the gala, discover the true identity of Nick, and experience the true meaning of Christmas.

"The Cinderella fairytale is iconic and has captivated audiences for many generations," said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE, Vice President, TV Marketing, Family & Animation. "We are delighted to bring a fresh, new spin to this timeless fairytale just in time for holiday gift giving!"

This is the fifth installment in the A Cinderella Story movie series, and first one with a Christmas theme. Other titles include A Cinderella Story (Hilary Duff), Another Cinderella Story (Selena Gomez), A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (Lucy Hale) and A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits (Sofia Carson).A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish is written and directed by Michelle Johnston (Nickelodeon's Blurt), who directed the last installment of A Cinderella Story after choreographing the first four and serving as a producer on the past three. Dylan Sellers (The Giver, St. Vincent, both Agent Cody Banks films), keeper of the A Cinderella Story franchise, returns for his fifth turn as producer. Trygge Toven (Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, Trolls) and Toko Nagata (Shaft, The Predator, Pitch Perfect 3) serve as the music supervisors. Production Services were provided by Front Street Pictures Inc. The film is produced in association with Blue Ribbon Content for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

BONUS FEATURES

The Look and Costumes of 'A Christmas Wish' (New Featurette)

The Mic and The Stage (New Featurette)





