Richard Gadd Talks New Show HALF MAN and Second Emmy Nomination on KIMMEL

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Richard Gadd sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his new show Half Man, describing his experience working alongside co-star Jamie Bell, who he noted played Billy Elliot as a child. Gadd talked about the physical transformation the role required, joking about sporting a crazy beard and a bad haircut for the part.

Gadd also touched on his history with awards shows, telling Kimmel why he loves attending the Emmys. He previously won an Emmy for Baby Reindeer and is now nominated again this year, giving him fresh perspective on returning to the ceremony as a repeat nominee rather than a first-timer.

The conversation traced Gadd's career back to its roots, with the performer recalling his start at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He shared a memorable anecdote from those early days, recounting a time he performed a show for an audience of exactly one person, a detail that underscored how far his career has come since those fringe beginnings.

The appearance gave Gadd a platform to discuss Half Man alongside reflections on his rise in the industry, blending talk of his newest project with stories from his earliest days on stage.

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