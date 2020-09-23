90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? 'Tell All' Will Premiere

The HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season that has shown celebrations, reconciliations, tragedies and heartbreaks.

The HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season that has shown celebrations, reconciliations, tragedies and heartbreaks is coming to a head with a three-part "Tell All" finale. Hosted by Shaun Robinson, the all-virtual couples reunion will span a total of five hours across three nights, the longest-ever batch of "Tell All" episodes in franchise history.

"I am so excited about this upcoming Tell All" says host Shaun Robinson. "We've brought the couples together virtually, and they are holding nothing back. You won't believe the surprises we have in store for you!"

TLC continues to be the #1 cable network on Sunday and Monday nights among W25-54/18-49/18-34. HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season five has averaged a 3.4 W25-54 rating and 4.1M P2+ viewers since premiere, with last week's episode reaching a season high of 2.83 P25-54 rating and 4.7M P2+ viewers.

The HAPPILY EVER AFTER? season five "Tell All" premieres include:

Two-hour part one airing Sunday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT

Two-hour part two airing Sunday, October 4 at 8PM ET/PT

One-hour part three airing Monday, October 5 at 8PM ET/PT

Other upcoming 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise premieres include:

DARCEY & STACEY season one episodes air Sundays at 10PM ET/PT

HAPPILY EVER AFTER? PILLOW TALK episodes air Sundays at 11PM ET/PT

B90 STRIKES BACK! season one finale airs Monday, September 28 at 8PM ET/PT

HEA STRIKES BACK! series premieres Monday, October 5 at 9PM ET/PT

THE OTHER WAY season two episodes return Sunday, October 11 at 8PM ET/PT

THE OTHER WAY PILLOW TALK episodes return Sunday, October 11 at 11PM ET/PT

THE FAMILY CHANTEL season two premieres Monday, October 12 at 10PM ET/PT

THE FAMILY CHANTEL PILLOW TALK episodes premiere Monday, October 12 at 11PM ET/PT

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on all things 90 DAY FIANCÉ. Join the conversation using #90DayFiance and catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, for TLC.

