8th Gear Entertainment to Release New Feature Film CELESTIALS

James Leon, the founder of Miami and Ecuador based movie & TV production company 8th Gear Entertainment, has set the epic biblical franchise starter "Celestials" as the company's next project.

James Leon is writing the screenplay and producing the live action feature.

"Celestials" is the story of the first war (the Celestial War) - the first story of good versus evil; the genesis of betrayal; and the start of the never ending invisible spiritual battle. With a blend of drama, action, and profound moral questions, the aim is to captivate both believers and non-believers alike, inviting them into a world where myth and history converge.

In the serene heart of the Heavens, as Lucifer questions the very fabric of angelic existence, a division grows, leading to a celestial war that threatens to tear apart the divine realm, with destinies forever changed.

In a realm of celestial brilliance, angels live in harmony. The Morning Star, Lucifer, shines brightest, leading the heavenly choir. But beneath this harmony, Lucifer's growing doubts about the angelic purpose create ripples of dissent. From hushed conversations to grand debates, he gathers a faction, yearning for change.

Michael, the guardian warrior, sees this ambition as a threat, and the realm stands divided. Tensions climax when Lucifer demands a new order. Refused, war ignites the heavens. As cities crumble and the skies darken, Raphael and Uriel combine their strengths, devising a plan to restore peace, while Gabriel's call for unity reverberates. But the costs of war are high, and by its end, the heavens, though healing, are forever scarred.

Leon's partner in 8th Gear Entertainment, Gerardo Mejia (aka Rico Suave) the artist, businessman and Christian pastor, who became a figure recognized throughout the world for his hit 'Rico Suave' in the 90s, is executive producing.

Mejia is a rapper, and an actor who achieved the American Dream after moving to the US from his native homeland of Ecuador. Ten years ago, he answered God's call into the ministry and relocated to Ashland Kentucky where he is THE HEAD pastor of House of Grace. Through House of Grace and his continued travels throughout the world, Mejia (better known now as Pastor G) allows God's light to shine through his music and his testimony.

Said Leon, "The story, while set in a celestial realm, resonates with universal themes relevant to the human experience, MAKING IT relatable and thought-provoking. Remaining true to the bible, the story ultimately underscores the importance of unity, something we feel is very much needed in the world right now. This will be epic storytelling meant for the big screen."

Said Pastor G, "In these times of uncertainty people are searching for something to believe in. 'Celestials' can be the basic introduction that educates the mind of the viewer to trust the heart. This is a project that will please the conservative believer and make an impact on the atheist. The story of Lucifer's reign and downfall is the blueprint to every gangster movie and every superstar's demise. We are going to get closer and more personal with the celestial beings that have always been fighting in our behalf."

Leon added, "As the forces of light and darkness brace for the challenges ahead, the stage is set for a saga that continues to echo through the ages. Celestials' is more than a movie; it's an invitation to explore the depths of faith, courage, and the human spirit."

"Celestials" will carry three major themes:

Nature of Conflict: The story communicates that even in the most harmonious settings, differences in

beliefs and ambitions can lead to conflict. It's a testament to the complex nature of relationships and governance, whether celestial or earthly.

Cost of War: No matter how righteous the cause, war results in loss and pain on all sides. The aftermath might bring change, but the scars it leaves are eternal.

Hope and Redemption: Despite the vast devastation, there's always hope. The combined efforts of Raphael and Uriel to restore peace, and Gabriel's call for unity, showcase the possibility of reconciliation even in dire circumstances.