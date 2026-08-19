Jon Favreau, Mike Gunton Detail Nat Geo's LION And A Cub's Journey To Adulthood

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Jon Favreau appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA alongside co-executive producer Mike Gunton to discuss their new National Geographic documentary LION, which follows a lion cub's four-year journey to adulthood. The two spoke about the scope of the project and what audiences can expect from the film's look at how a lion grows from cub to mature adult in the wild.

The conversation centered on the making of LION and the challenges of documenting an animal's development across several years in its natural environment. Favreau and Gunton described the project as an effort to capture that long arc of growth on film, giving viewers a rare, sustained look at a single lion's life rather than a broader survey of the species.

Much of the segment focused on the storytelling choices behind following one animal over such an extended period, with the producers explaining how the documentary structure allowed them to track changes in the cub's behavior and physical development over time.

The appearance gave national morning audiences an early look at LION ahead of its release, with Favreau and Gunton using the GOOD MORNING AMERICA platform to walk through the documentary's central narrative and the years-long production behind it.

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