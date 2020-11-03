76 DAYS, A Vital Look at the Earliest Days of the Pandemic in Wuhan, China, Launches in Virtual Cinemas on Dec. 4

A raw and emotional look at the struggles of the people of Wuhan, China.

MTV Documentary Films is pleased to announce the release of 76 DAYS, a raw and emotional look at the struggles of the people of Wuhan, China, in the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak. Directed by New York filmmaker Hao Wu (People's Republic of Desire) and two China-based journalists, Weixi Chen and "Anonymous," who took enormous personal risks to film at four different hospitals, 76 DAYS world-premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival where it topped IndieWire's Critics Poll as Best Documentary of the festival. It will be released in over 50 virtual cinemas nationwide (including Film Forum in NY and Laemmle Theaters in LA) beginning Friday, December 4.

On January 23rd, 2020, China locked down Wuhan, a city of 11 million, to combat the emerging COVID-19 outbreak.

Set deep inside the frontlines of the crisis, 76 DAYS tells indelible human stories at the center of this pandemic-from a woman begging in vain to bid a final farewell to her father, a grandfather with dementia searching for his way home, a couple anxious to meet their newborn, to a nurse determined to return personal items to families of the deceased. These intimate stories bear witness to the death and rebirth of a city under a 76-day lockdown, and to the compassion and human resilience that persists in times of profound tragedy.

76 DAYS was directed by Hao Wu, Weixi Chen and Anonymous. It was produced by Hao Wu and Jean Tsien. The film was written and edited by Hao Wu and shot by Anonymous and Weixi Chen. Executive producers are Sheila Nevins, Bryn Mooser, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Naja Pham Lockwood, Jamie Chen, and Roberto Grande.

