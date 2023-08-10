75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX

The telecast will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX.  

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Tony Winner Matthew López Hopes to Bring Joy Through RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo 1 Interview: Matthew López on Writing & Directing RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Following Her INTO THE WOODS T Photo 2 Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotel Photo 3 Exclusive: Stage Access to Bring Classical Music and Arts Content to US Airports and Hotels with ReachTV Partnership
TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples Photo 4 TLC Reveals Final 90 DAY: THE LAST RESORT Couples

75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX

75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX

The Television Academy and FOX have announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX.  

As THE EMMY AWARDS celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year. THE EMMY AWARDS will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. 

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

ABOUT THE TELEVISION ACADEMY   

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service Emmy winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment.  JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its three divisions.  From the scripted division: scripted series—Real Husbands of Hollywood, AMERICAN SOUL and miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story.  From the unscripted division: unscripted series – Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans, Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic and Forward: The Future of Black Music, competition/game shows—Becoming A Popstar, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, HIP HOP SQUARES and Nashville Squares, talk shows – Yara Shahidi's Day Off and Face to Face with Becky G, and children's series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Daytime Emmy Award winner).  From THE SPECIALS division: award shows—The Emmy Awards, The American Music Awards, BET Awards, SOUL TRAIN Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors, specials—The SUPER BOWL Halftime Show (Primetime Emmy Award winner), The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Primetime Emmy Award nominee), Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y'all thinking it., CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, "Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration", "Change Together: From THE MARCH On Washington To Today" A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change, "Stand Up for Heroes", Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin', Def Comedy Jam 25, "Leslie Jones: Time Machine", The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular and Rip the Runway.  Emmy winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all JCE programming.  He is also an executive producer for the GRAMMY AWARDS and The Golden Globes.  Collins produced the 2021 Oscars.  Dionne Harmon, also executive producer of all JCE programming and The Golden Globes, is President of Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is Senior Vice President of Specials at JCE, where she serves as executive producer. 

ABOUT FOX ENTERTAINMENT 

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay. The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content and worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Due to High Demand, Select North America Cinemas Extend Screening of THE HIDING PLACE Photo
Due to High Demand, Select North America Cinemas Extend Screening of THE HIDING PLACE

The Hiding Place, the powerful film adaptation of Corrie Ten Boom's heroic story during World War II, will be extended in select North America cinemas due to overwhelming demand. Don't miss the chance to experience this inspiring true story of courage and sacrifice. Find showtimes and locations here.

2
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at New Clip From RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Photo
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at New Clip From RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE

Get a first look at an exciting new clip from RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE. Don't miss this sneak peek of the highly anticipated film that everyone is talking about. Watch the video now and get a taste of what's in store.

3
Peacock to Stream Wes Andersonss ASTEROID CITY Photo
Peacock to Stream Wes Andersons's ASTEROID CITY

ASTEROID CITY is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection including Illumination's record-breaking box office hit THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE, Universal Pictures’ modern monster tale RENFIELD, Focus Features’ POLITE SOCIETY and A THOUSAND AND ONE. Peacock gives audiences a front-row seat to a wide range of movies.

4
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Photo
Scoop: BEAT SHAZAM on FOX - Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Get all the scoop on BEAT SHAZAM, airing on FOX on Tuesday, August 8, 2023! Guest-hosted by Nick Cannon, BEAT SHAZAM is the unique and interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Watch a video clip now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer Video Video: Watch THE MORNING SHOW in Season Three Teaser Trailer
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the HEARTSTOPPER Season Two Trailer
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY Video
First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video
Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
SHUCKED