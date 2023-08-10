75th Emmy Awards Will Air Monday, January 15 on FOX

The Television Academy and FOX have announced that the telecast of the 75th Emmy Awards will air on Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX.

As THE EMMY AWARDS celebrates its 75th Anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year. THE EMMY AWARDS will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

ABOUT THE TELEVISION ACADEMY

The Television Academy strives to shape and advance the dynamic television landscape, advocating for the television industry as it expands the horizons of television excellence. Through its innovative programs, publications and events, the Academy and its Foundation foster, empower and connect the diverse community of storytellers fueling the medium while celebrating industry excellence and recognizing achievement through awards and accolades, including the coveted Emmy Award, the Hall of Fame and Television Academy Honors. For more information, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com.

ABOUT JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 2012, Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE) is a full-service Emmy winning production company that has played an integral role in producing many of television's most memorable moments in music entertainment. JCE's award-winning and critically acclaimed television includes programming from its three divisions. From the scripted division: scripted series—Real Husbands of Hollywood, AMERICAN SOUL and miniseries—The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story. From the unscripted division: unscripted series – Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans, Cardi Tries, My Killer Body with K. Michelle, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic and Forward: The Future of Black Music, competition/game shows—Becoming A Popstar, Rhythm + Flow, Sunday Best, HIP HOP SQUARES and Nashville Squares, talk shows – Yara Shahidi's Day Off and Face to Face with Becky G, and children's series—Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Daytime Emmy Award winner). From THE SPECIALS division: award shows—The Emmy Awards, The American Music Awards, BET Awards, SOUL TRAIN Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, Black Girls Rock!, BET Honors, UNCF's An Evening of Stars and ABFF Honors, specials—The SUPER BOWL Halftime Show (Primetime Emmy Award winner), The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey (Primetime Emmy Award nominee), Lil Rel Howery: I said it. Y'all thinking it., CNN's Juneteenth: A Global Celebration of Freedom, Martin: The Reunion, John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, "Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration", "Change Together: From THE MARCH On Washington To Today" A GRAMMY Salute to the Sounds of Change, "Stand Up for Heroes", Dear Mama, Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin', Def Comedy Jam 25, "Leslie Jones: Time Machine", The All-Star Nickmas Spectacular and Rip the Runway. Emmy winner Jesse Collins, Founder and CEO, is the executive producer of all JCE programming. He is also an executive producer for the GRAMMY AWARDS and The Golden Globes. Collins produced the 2021 Oscars. Dionne Harmon, also executive producer of all JCE programming and The Golden Globes, is President of Jesse Collins Entertainment. Jeannae Rouzan-Clay is Senior Vice President of Specials at JCE, where she serves as executive producer.

ABOUT FOX ENTERTAINMENT

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world's most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell's Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment's long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of Emmy Award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob's Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay. The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune), FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content and worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.