75th Emmy Awards Official Giving Suite To Be Produced By Backstage Creations

The Television Academy Foundation TODAY announced that Backstage Creations will produce the only officially sanctioned Giving Suite for the 75th Emmy Awards.

For the first time in Emmys history, the Giving Suite will be held at the Performers Nominee Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, two days before the Emmys telecast.

Nominated performers, cast members from nominated shows and 2023 Emmy presenters will be invited to choose from a collection of luxury gifts in the Giving Suite and will autograph items to be auctioned by the Foundation to help support its unparalleled programs of education, inclusion and historic preservation. Participating sponsors will also make contributions to benefit the nonprofit, which provides career pathways and television-industry access for students across the country.

For the 11th year the suite will be produced by Karen Wood and Backstage Creations, specialists in award show gifts and custom backstage gift suites. Backstage Creations is the sole, authorized vendor for the official Emmy Awards Giving Suite.

The 75th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, (8:00-11:00 PM EST/5:00-8:00 PM PST) on FOX.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future.

Through renowned educational and outreach programs such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television, College Television Awards and Summit, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices our industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, please visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

About Backstage Creations

Created in 2000 by Karen Wood, formerly a talent coordinator on over 50 award shows, Backstage Creations gives major corporations as well as up-and-coming designers the exclusive opportunity to personally introduce their products and services to celebrities.

The company originated the gift-suite concept and has created Celebrity Retreats at various industry awards from THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS to the MTV Awards. Backstage Creations puts an emphasis on charitable donations at each of its retreats, giving celebrity attendees the opportunity to both give and receive through unique partnerships at these events. For more information, visit backstagecreations.com.