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Olivia Colman Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 6 Cast in London

Meryl Streep also returns as the Hulu comedy moves its investigation across the Atlantic.

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Olivia Colman is the latest addition to the cast of Only Murders in the Building, TODAY reported, as the Hulu comedy's sixth season sends its central trio of amateur sleuths from New York to London. The report confirms that Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all returning for the new season, with Meryl Streep also set to reprise her role.

Colman joins a season already stacked with British talent. Prior casting announcements detailed a wave of stage and screen names signing on for recurring guest roles in the UK-set installment, including David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Whittaker, Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis and Kathryn Hunter, according to a previous BroadwayWorld report.

That report followed earlier waves of casting news that brought in Derek Jacobi, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Martin Freeman, Jamie Demetriou, Geri Halliwell Horner and Lesley Nicol, as well as Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard and Sharon Horgan. According to those reports, the season, currently in production in the UK, follows Charles, Oliver and Mabel as they investigate a murder that occurred during the Season 5 finale.

No details have been released yet about the character Colman will play or how her role fits into the London-set mystery. With the cast list growing by the week, Season 6 appears positioned as one of the show's largest ensembles to date.

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