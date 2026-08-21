Michelle Pfeiffer Shuts Down Retirement Talk, Discusses MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES

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Michelle Pfeiffer used a stop on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to put rumors of her retirement to rest while discussing her latest project, Margo's Got Money Troubles. The appearance gave Pfeiffer a chance to address speculation about her career head-on in front of Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience.

Beyond addressing the retirement chatter, Pfeiffer spoke about her current work in Margo's Got Money Troubles, giving viewers insight into the project she is currently promoting. The conversation offered a rare glimpse into how she has been balancing public perception of her career with the reality of what she has continued to take on.

Pfeiffer also touched on a new hobby she has picked up, and explained why she changed her mind about working with her husband, a decision she detailed for Fallon during the sit-down. The mix of personal and professional topics gave the segment a broader scope than a typical press stop tied to a single release.

The wide-ranging conversation moved between Pfeiffer's personal life and her professional choices, with the retirement question serving as the throughline for much of the discussion. Her comments on the topic offered a direct response to speculation that has followed her in recent public conversations.

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