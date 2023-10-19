48 HOURS to Unmask the Zombie Hunter In Upcoming Episode

The episode airs Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Oct. 19, 2023

48 HOURS to Unmask the Zombie Hunter In Upcoming Episode

How police connected the murders of two young women to a man known as a zombie-fighting comic book hero. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The murders of two young Phoenix, Ariz., women killed 10 months apart in 1992 and 1993 went unsolved for more than two decades. Investigators found the same DNA on both victims but had no match. Then, thanks to new technology, police had a person of interest, and tracked him in an unusual way.

Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on the case and the trail to the killer in 48 HOURS: “Unmasking the Zombie Hunter” to be broadcast Saturday, Oct. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Angela Brosso, 21, and Melanie Bernas, 17, were separately killed while riding their bikes along the Phoenix Canal.

“These murders became widely known as the Phoenix Canal Murders,” says Briana Whitney, the true-crime reporter for CBS affiliate KPHO-TV in Phoenix.

Investigators got a break 21 years after the murders when, thanks to DNA and genetic genealogy, they zeroed in on 42-year-old Bryan Patrick Miller, a divorced father raising his teenage daughter. Investigators soon found out that Miller had an alter ego. He was a local celebrity known for participating in parades and festivals as the “Zombie Hunter,” a zombie-slaying comic book hero armed with a larger-than-life Gatling gun.

Detectives just needed a sample of Miller's DNA to make the case or eliminate him as a suspect. That quest took them to a local Chili's.

At 9:00 PM, Erin Moriarty has the latest in a case she's covered for 26 years in an encore of “48 HOURS: The Daughters Who Disappeared.”

48 HOURS is broadcast Saturdays at 10:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS, and streams anytime on Paramount+. You can also watch 48 HOURS on the CBS News Streaming Network Wednesdays at 8:00 PM, ET.

48 HOURS is also available on CBSNews.com, Fave TV, Pop TV, Pluto US, Pluto UK, Pluto Nordics, Pluto Canada and Pluto South Africa. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV. Follow 48 HOURS on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Listen to podcasts at CBS Audio.

Watch the new preview here:






