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FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING Documentary Now Streaming

Filmmaker Rory Kennedy and producer Mark Bailey follow up their film DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING.

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FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING Documentary Now Streaming

A RECKONING FOR BOEING is now streaming on Netflix.

Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, in Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant, uncovering startling new revelations and capturing voices from the inside. The documentary feature is Kennedy's timely follow up to Moxie Films and Imagine Documentaries' Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, released in 2022.

About the Documentary

Director: Rory Kennedy (Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari, Last Days in Vietnam)

Written by: Mark Bailey

Producers: Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Viva Van Loock, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Alexandra Korba

Executive Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard

Production Companies: Moxie Films, Imagine Documentaries

FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING is now streaming on Netflix.

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