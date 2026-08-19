FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING Documentary Now Streaming
Filmmaker Rory Kennedy and producer Mark Bailey follow up their film DOWNFALL: THE CASE AGAINST BOEING.
A RECKONING FOR BOEING is now streaming on Netflix.
Following the highly publicized death of Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, in Freefall: A Reckoning for Boeing, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her Emmy-nominated producing partner Mark Bailey continue their urgent investigation into the once-iconic aviation giant, uncovering startling new revelations and capturing voices from the inside. The documentary feature is Kennedy's timely follow up to Moxie Films and Imagine Documentaries' Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, released in 2022.
About the Documentary
Director: Rory Kennedy (Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari, Last Days in Vietnam)
Written by: Mark Bailey
Producers: Rory Kennedy, Mark Bailey, Viva Van Loock, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Alexandra Korba
Executive Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard
Production Companies: Moxie Films, Imagine Documentaries
FREEFALL: A RECKONING FOR BOEING is now streaming on Netflix.