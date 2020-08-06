41st News & Documentary Emmy Nominations Announced

Honorees in more than 40+ categories to be live-streamed in two ceremonies on September 21st & 22nd.

Nominations for the 41st Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies:

News Categories - Monday, September 21st, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT

Documentary Categories - Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 8 p.m. EDT

Each ceremony will be streamed live on NATAS' dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

"As we continue to innovate and honor the best in our industry, we are for the first time honoring our documentary and news communities with distinct ceremonies," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO, NATAS. "We will honor those professionals that consistently deliver crucial, clear and factual reporting so critical during these unprecedented times. In light of the ongoing pandemic, the events will build on the success of our live Daytime creative arts ceremonies and upcoming Sports Emmys, and be similarly presented with hosts, recipients and other special guests appearing from home and other distributed locations."

The 41st. Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honor programming content from more than 2000 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 875 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

The complete list of nominees is also available on the National Television Academy's website: theemmys.tv

