30th Anniversary Screening of WHEN HARRY MET SALLY Will Play at The Ridgefield Playhouse

A special 30th Anniversary screening of When Harry Met Sally, featuring exclusive content from Turner Classic Movies, comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7pm, part of the Cohen and Wolf P.C. Movie Series. Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) meet when they share a car on a trip from Chicago to New York right after both graduate from college. As the two build their lives and careers in Manhattan, they find love and heartache-with other people-but their paths continue to cross and their friendship continues to grow over the years...until they confront the decision whether to let their friendship develop into romance.

In 1977, college graduates Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) share a contentious car ride from Chicago to New York, during which they argue about whether men and women can ever truly be strictly platonic friends. Ten years later, Harry and Sally meet again at a bookstore, and in the company of their respective best friends, Jess (Bruno Kirby) and Marie (Carrie Fisher), attempt to stay friends without sex becoming an issue between them. Directed by Rob Reiner and written by Nora Ephron, When Harry Met Sally became a cultural icon in the Rom Com genre and paved the way for Meg Ryan to be cast in numerous others. The Katz's deli scene in which Sally (Meg Ryan) proves that a woman can successfully fake an orgasm by demonstrating it, fully clothed at their table in front of a restaurant full of people, has been copied by numerous television shows, films and even commercials. Ryan reportedly suggested she "just do one" after a discussion with writer Ephron that they broach the topic in order to "give Sally more to do." The line which followed, "I'll have what she's having," delivered by director Reiner's mother, playing a fellow diner, was apparently suggested by Crystal and became so well known it was included in her obituary in the New York Times and on a sign above the table at Katz's deli which reads "Where Harry Met Sally...hope you have what she had."

For tickets ($12.50) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





Related Articles View More TV Stories