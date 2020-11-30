30 FOR 30 Documentary THE INFINITE RACE Premieres Dec. 15 on ESPN

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 FOR 30 series, "The Infinite Race," on December 15. Directed by Bernardo Ruiz ("Harvest Season," "Reportero"), the documentary explores the story of the Tarahumara, an indigenous community in Mexico, famed for their legendary running ability, and their preference for running barefoot, who inspired an ultrarunning craze across the world, and what's happened as their homes and communities were ravaged by drug cartels and violence. "The Infinite Race" will premiere on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Said director Bernardo Ruiz: "Many sports documentaries focus on celebrity athletes or high-profile rivalries. What intrigued me about 'The Infinite Race' was the challenge of telling a lesser known story that nonetheless speaks to some of the big debates of the moment."

The film has screened as part of many film festivals, including the DocLands Documentary Film Festival, Full Frame Documentary Film Festival, the International Documentary Film Festival of Mexico City and San Francisco DocFest. 30 FOR 30 series recently nominated for an IDA Documentary Award for best curated series. "The Infinite Race" is the sixth film to be released as part of the 30 FOR 30 series this year, following a slate that included "Vick," "LANCE" and "Be Water."

Additional information, including film clips and director statements and bios, are available on the 30 FOR 30 website espn.com/30for30.

ESPN Films has been an industry leader in documentary filmmaking since its inception in March 2008, producing more than 100 documentaries that have showcased some of the most compelling stories in sports. The high quality of storytelling, highlighted by the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning 30 FOR 30 series and the Academy-Award winning documentary "O.J.: Made in America," has led to record viewership as well as multiple honors and critical acclaim. Additional projects from ESPN Films over the years have included 30 FOR 30 Shorts, Nine for IX, SEC STORIED and record-breaking docu-series "The Last Dance." The entire 30 FOR 30 library is available for streaming on ESPN+.

