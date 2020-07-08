25th Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards Moves to April 2021

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will take place April 10, 2021. The location will be confirmed in the near future. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.

Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film at www.adg.org Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

Submissions for Television Close Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Submissions for Feature Films Close Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Online Voting for Nominations Closes Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 PM (PST)

Nominations Announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Final Online Voting Begins Thursday, March 11, 2021

Final Online Voting Ends Thursday, April 8, 2021, 5 PM (PST)

Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala Saturday, April 10, 2021

***Dates subject to change

The 2020-21 timeline for the ADG Awards is:

Honorees for Lifetime Achievement and Cinematic Imagery Awards will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: Debbie@adg.org

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.