25th Annual Art Directors Guild Excellence in Production Design Awards Moves to April 2021
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 25th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will take place April 10, 2021. The location will be confirmed in the near future. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.The 2020-21 timeline for the ADG Awards is:
- Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film at www.adg.org Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
- Submissions for Television Close Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
- Submissions for Feature Films Close Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
- Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins Monday, Feb. 1, 2021
- Online Voting for Nominations Closes Monday, March 1, 2021, 5 PM (PST)
- Nominations Announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021
- Final Online Voting Begins Thursday, March 11, 2021
- Final Online Voting Ends Thursday, April 8, 2021, 5 PM (PST)
- Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala Saturday, April 10, 2021
***Dates subject to change
Honorees for Lifetime Achievement and Cinematic Imagery Awards will be announced at a later date. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to Debbie Patton, ADG Awards & Events Director, at 818.762.9995, Email: Debbie@adg.orgADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions.
