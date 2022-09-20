2023 Sundance Film Festival Reveals Ticketing Details, On-Sale Dates, Venues, and the Festival Platform

The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced TODAY several key aspects of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival (January 19-29, 2023), including the launch of this year's various ticketing details, on-sale dates, venues, and the Festival online platform. It's never been easier to attend the Sundance Film Festival.

With a larger range of ticketing options, expanded theaters across Park City, Salt Lake City, and Sundance Mountain Resort, and an inspiring online offering available across the U.S., this coming Festival will continue to provide audiences with meaningful access to culture-shifting stories.

Passes and packages will go on sale to the public starting on October 17. Online ticketing packages will be on sale starting December 13. Individual tickets for the public go on sale beginning January 12, 2023. Special pre-sale access for passes and packages is available on October 13 to Sundance Institute members at the Storyteller and Supporter levels, as well as the Utah Locals Ticket Package.

For even earlier access, Sundance Circle donors will be able to purchase Festival passes and packages beginning October 4. All members can purchase individual tickets early beginning on January 11, 2023. As a member, your support will champion the Sundance Institute's mission of supporting independent storytelling. For more information on benefits for members, please visit sundance.org/membership.

Brand new for the upcoming Festival is the World Cinema Package, available both in-person and online. These ticket packages provide fans 10 tickets to international documentary and fiction feature films in the program. Sundance is also introducing the SLC Youth Pass, which will provide attendees ages 18 to 25 a discounted rate of $200 to experience the Festival around Salt Lake City. Back by popular demand is the Locals Package - a special offer to all Utah residents, this package includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the entire Festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public.

"We are bringing the upcoming Festival to passionate audiences in attendance in Utah and across the country online, reaffirming our emphasis on discovering new talent, empowering independent artists and projects, and ensuring communities have access to impactful storytelling," said Joana Vicente, CEO of the Sundance Institute. "With new offerings and comprehensive options for engagement, we welcome you to join us in celebrating the Festival experience and the programming that drives timely conversations influencing change."

PASSES, PACKAGES, AND SINGLE TICKETS

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival experience is yours to create. See films in scenic Utah and/or watch from home with on-demand online viewing - the choice is yours. The full slate kicks off in person in Utah beginning on January 19 through January 29.

On January 24, the Festival expands to online audiences, who will have access to an on-demand, curated selection of all competition titles (U.S. Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Cinema Dramatic, World Cinema Documentary, and NEXT), as well as exciting work across other sections of the feature film program, alongside episodic work and short films.

In-Person Tickets, Passes, and Packages

Single Film Ticket

Secure a seat at your must-see film. This offer includes one ticket to the feature film screening, Award-Winner screening, Short Film or Indie Episodic program of your choice through the duration of the Festival.

Price: $25

Dates Valid: Date and time of screening selected (January 19-29)

World Cinema Package

Celebrate international storytelling with this specially priced package and enjoy 10 in-person tickets to World Cinema films, including World Cinema award-winners, from January 19-29.

Price: $200

Dates Valid: January 19-29

Ignite Package Presented by Adobe

An exclusive offer for attendees ages 18-25, the Ignite Package - presented by Adobe - includes 10 tickets to in-person films, early access to ticket selection, five free vouchers for online films, special entry to Ignite events, and Explorer Pass benefits from January 22-27. Proof of age will be required.

Price: $250

Dates Valid: January 22-27

Award-Winners Package

Celebrate Awards Weekend in person this January 28-29 with access to eight award-winning feature film screenings. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 27. Also enjoy two full days of Explorer Pass benefits.

Price: $250

Dates Valid: January 28-29

Salt Lake City Pass

Enjoy priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City with just one pass for the entire Festival. Explorer Pass benefits are included. Additional discounted SLC Youth Pass pricing available to attendees ages 18-25.

Price: $500

Dates Valid: January 19-29

Locals Package

A special offer to all Utah residents - this package includes 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the entire Festival with early access to ticket selection before single-film ticket sales go public. Explorer Pass benefits are included. Proof of residency will be required with a Utah identification at time of purchase.

Price: $650

Dates Valid: January 19-29

Festival Package

By far one of the most popular ways to enjoy the full Festival - get 10 tickets to in-person screenings and grab a seat at your favorite film with early access to ticket selections before single-film ticket sales go public. Explorer pass benefits included.

Price: $750

Dates Valid: January 19-29

*For more information on additional ticket options, please visit festival.sundance.org

Online Tickets, Passes, and Packages

Single Film Ticket

Secure an online ticket for your must-see film. This offer includes one ticket to the online feature film screening, Award-Winner screening, Short Film program, or Indie Episodic screening of your choice from January 24-29.

Price: $20

Dates Valid: January 24-29

Explorer Pass

This pass unlocks six days of online access to Indie Episodic screenings and select Short Film programs from January 24-29.

Price: $25

Dates Valid: January 24-29

World Cinema Package

Celebrate international storytelling with this specially priced package and watch at your convenience. Enjoy 10 online tickets over six days of on-demand access to World Cinema films, including World Cinema award-winners, from January 24-29.

Price: $150

Dates Valid: January 24-29

Award-Winners Package

Celebrate Awards Weekend online this January 28-29 with access to eight award-winning feature film screenings. Winners will be announced on Friday, January 27. Also enjoy two full days of Explorer Pass benefits.

Price: $200

Dates Valid: January 28-29

Festival Package

Conveniently enjoy six days of Festival screenings and watch your favorite films on demand January 24-29. This flexible package includes 10 tickets and early access to ticket selection for online films before single-film ticket sales go public. Includes Explorer Pass benefits.

Price: $300

Dates Valid: January 24-29

FESTIVAL VENUES

The Festival will increase its in-person footprint from last year's plans, with additional screens in both Park City and Salt Lake City. Festivalgoers can experience premieres, second screenings, talks, and events to celebrate independent storytelling at the below locations:

Park City, UT -Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 29

Film Venues:

Eccles Theatre (1750 Kearns Blvd.)

Egyptian Theatre (328 Main Street)

Holiday Village Cinemas (1776 Park Avenue)

Library Center Theatre (1255 Park Avenue)

Park Avenue Theatre (DoubleTree Hilton Hotel Park City 1800 Park Avenue)

The Ray Theatre (1768 Park Avenue)

Redstone Cinemas (6030 North Market Street)

Prospector Square Theatre (2175 Sidewinder Drive)

Additional Venues:

Festival Headquarters (Sheraton Park City - 1895 Sidewinder Drive)

Park City Main Box Office (Gateway Center - 136 Heber Avenue)

The Box at The Ray (1768 Park Avenue)

Filmmaker Lodge (550 Main Street)

The Park (950 Iron Horse Drive)

Festival Stores:

Festival Store at Festival Headquarters (1895 Sidewinder Drive)

Festival Store at Eccles Theatre (1750 Kearns Blvd.)

Salt Lake City, UT - Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 29

Film Venues:

Broadway Centre Cinemas (111 East Broadway)

Grand Theatre (Salt Lake Community College 1575 S State Street)

Rose Wagner Center (138 West 300 South)

Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 West 200 South)

Festival Stores:

Festival Store at the Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway (400 W 200 S)

Sundance, UT - Friday, January 20 to Sunday, January 29

Film Venue:

Sundance Mountain Resort Screening Room (8841 Alpine Loop Scenic Byway)

FESTIVAL ONLINE PLATFORM

The Festival online platform is now live! This is your go-to destination to discover, plan, and enjoy your Festival experience. Included on the platform are a preview of all of this year's ticket offerings and a comprehensive how-to guide for the in-person and online experiences, with more information to be added leading up to and throughout the Festival.

Upon entering the platform, you will get a first glimpse of the new Sundance Film Festival logo, as well as the 2023 Festival brand identity. Visit festival.sundance.org for additional details and to begin your journey to the Festival!

Sundance Film Festival Health & Safety Regulations

The health and safety of the Sundance Institute staff, artists, volunteers, and audiences remains of the utmost importance to the Institute. We are continuing to work with our COVID-19 safety team and are following all CDC guidelines. All staff and volunteers working the Festival will be required to mask and test weekly. We request that attendees wear masks in all Sundance Film Festival spaces to keep themselves and other Festival community members safe. We encourage all attendees to test before attending and during the Festival and to be up to date on all COVID-19 vaccinations.

More about the Sundance Film Festival:

The Sundance Film Festival, a program of the non-profit, Sundance Institute, is the preeminent gathering of original storytellers and audiences seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Since 1985, hundreds of films launched at the Festival have gone on to gain critical acclaim and reach new audiences worldwide.

The Festival has introduced some of the most groundbreaking films and episodic works of the past three decades, including Fire of Love, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Flee, CODA, Passing, Summer Of Soul (...or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised), Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, O.J.: Made in America, On The Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, ONE CHILD Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Top of the Lake, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Precious, The Cove, Little Miss Sunshine, An Inconvenient Truth, Napoleon Dynamite, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Reservoir Dogs and sex, lies, and videotape. Its vibrant program platforms fiction and non-fiction features and short films; series and episodic content; emerging media, and performances, as well as conversations, and other events.

The Festival takes place both in person in the state of Utah and online, connecting audiences across the U.S. to bold new artists and films. The 2023 Festival takes place January 19 - 29. Be a part of the Festival at Sundance Film Festival and follow the Festival at Facebook,Instagram, Twitter andYouTube.

To date 2023 Festival sponsors include: Presenting Sponsors - Acura, AMC+, Chase Sapphire®, Adobe; Leadership Sponsors - Audible, DIRECTV, DoorDash, Netflix, XRM Media; Sustaining Sponsors - Canada Goose, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Dropbox, World of Hyatt®, IMDbPro, MACRO, Rabbit Hole Bourbon & Rye, Stacy's Pita Chips, Stanley, University of Utah Health, White Claw Hard Seltzer; Media Sponsors - IndieWire, Los Angeles Times,Variety, Vulture. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival's costs and sustain the Institute's year-round programs for independent artists.

As a champion and curator of independent stories, the nonprofit Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists across storytelling media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute's signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally.

Sundance Collab, a digital community platform, brings a global cohort of working artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling.

Sundance Institute has supported and showcased such projects as Summer of Soul (...or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised), CODA, Flee, Passing, Clemency, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On the Record, Boys State, The Farewell, Honeyland, ONE CHILD Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, WILD Goose Dreams and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.