Everything to Know About the 2023 MTV VMAs: Performers, Presenters, Nominations, Winners & More

The world's biggest music stars are set to perform at the 2023 “VMAs” LIVE from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12th at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.

With Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, and more slated to appear, find out who is nominated, presenting, performing, hosting, and more below!

Who is nominated at the VMAs?

With the addition of Social Categories, Taylor Swift (11) still leads Nominations, followed by SZA (8), BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo (6), Kim Petras and Sam Smith (5 each), Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (4 each).

General fan voting is now closed; voting remains open for Social Categories and “Best New Artist.”

Legendary mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will accept the prestigious Global Icon Award, performing live for the first time since 2005.

Global sensation Shakira will receive MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award, presented by Toyota, and perform live for the first time since 2006.

Who is performing at the VMAs?

Nicki Minaj is set for a triumphant return to the MTV stage, reprising her dual role as show emcee and performer for the 2023 “VMAs.”

For the second consecutive year, Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners and will stun fans with a world premiere performance of her newest single, “Last Time I Saw You.”

Shakira will receive MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award, marking the first time the award has been given to a South American artist. She is slated to accept the award, and perform for the first time on the MTV stage in 17 years.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary hip hop mogul and pioneer, is set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will take to the stage to perform their new single, "Bongos."

Olivia Rodrigo will perform, fresh off the release of her new sophomore album, "GUTS."

Lil Wayne returns to the “VMAs” stage for the first time in more than a decade where he will perform his new single dropping on 9/1, “Kat Food”, live for the very first time.

Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Fall Out Boy, Metro Boomin with Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV, and Peso Pluma are set to perform.

NLE Choppa and Sabrina Carpenter are set to perform during the 90-minute pre-show event, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa, Dometi and Kevan Kenney.

The extended Play Stage Presented by Doritos® lineup includes Kaliii, Reneé Rapp and The Warning.

Who is presenting at the VMAs?

The first round of announced presenters includes Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, Coco Jones, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, French Montana, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Jared Leto, Madelyn Cline, Rita Ora and Sabrina Carpenter.

Nicki Minaj reprises in dual role as emcee and performer.

When is the VMAs Pre-Show?

The 2023 “VMAs” Pre-Show airs LIVE from 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT, and Logo, hosted by award-winning rap star Saweetie with Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney.

About Nicki Minaj

Minaj boasts an impressive 25 overall “VMAs'' nominations, including 6 nods this year. She’s notably nominated once again for “Best Hip Hop,” a category she first won 12 years ago and another 3 times thereafter (2015, 2018, 2022). This year, her other 5 nominations include the sought after categories of “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.”

Minaj marked her debut on the “VMAs” main stage in 2012, delivering an unexpected rap verse on Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire.” In 2014, she staged an impressive trifecta, first taking fans to the Amazonian jungle with “Anaconda,” then teaming up with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for a show-stopping performance of “Bang Bang,” and finally, “She Came To Give It To U” with Usher.

In 2015, Nicki’s performance again formed a trio of songs, starting with “Trini Dem Girls,” before bringing Taylor Swift on stage for “The Night Is Still Young” and “Bad Blood.” She reunited with Ariana Grande in 2016 for “Side To Side,” and shared the stage with host Katy Perry in 2017 for a performance of “Swish Swish.”

Her 2018 performance featured an unforgettable rap medley from her album Queen, featuring songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams.”

Beyond her captivating performances, Nicki consistently wows on the “VMAs” red carpet with her trendsetting fashion and hairstyles, generating instant viral buzz on social media and across global media outlets.

About Olivia Rodrigo

After shattering records with her chart-topping, 4x Platinum debut album SOUR – the fastest album in history to have all of its songs certified RIAA Platinum or higher – Olivia Rodrigo makes a monumental return tomorrow with her new album GUTS.

Hailed by Pitchfork as the “Best New Track” upon release, “vampire” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 – as did SOUR hits “drivers license” and “good 4 u,” making Rodrigo the first artist ever to debut the lead singles from two career-opening albums atop the chart.

“Vampire”, currently No. 1 at Top 40 Radio, reached the No. 1 spot on the UK Official Singles Chart — a turn of events that made Rodrigo the female artist with the most No. 1 singles in the UK this decade.

The 20-year-old is the youngest artist in Hot 100 history to debut three hits at #1. Also a global smash, “vampire” amassed over 100 million combined streams in its first week and charted at No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Her previous album, SOUR is now 4x Platinum in the U.S. and has sold over 17.9 million global album adjusted units with over 42 billion streams worldwide. Each of the album’s 11 tracks landed in the top 30 of Billboard’s Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first female artist to simultaneously chart 11 or more songs in the top 30.

About Sean “Diddy” Combs

Diddy recently announced his highly anticipated R&B masterpiece "The Love Album: Off the Grid" dropping on Diddy Day, September 15th, 2023. Under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, the new album signifies Diddy's triumphant return since his critically acclaimed solo album "Last Train to Paris" in 2010. It's not just a return to music, but an evolution and renaissance of his love for the art of storytelling.

The latest album showcases Diddy’s evolution as both an artist and producer, poised to redefine the boundaries of R&B. This new body of work pushes the genre into new territories while highlighting Diddy's unparalleled talent for curating exceptional musical experiences. With an extraordinary array of collaborators, united by Diddy, the album is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

As a cultural icon, innovator, and mogul, Diddy's influence on the music industry is unrivaled. With an historic catalog of hit records and a track record of shaping the sounds of superstars, he returns to his R&B roots as an Executive Producer and Curator ofThe Love Album: Off the Grid."

About NLE Choppa

The Memphis rap star catapulted into the spotlight after releasing his inaugural single “Shotta Flow” in 2018. At the age of 20, his dynamic flow captures the essence of his charisma and showcases his growth as an MC, evident in his most recent album release Cottonwood 2 and his new single It’s Getting Hot.

About Sabrina Carpenter

Enchanting millions as a singer, songwriter, actress and style icon, Sabrina Carpenter has delivered celebrated anthems, earning multiple gold and platinum certifications and performing before sold out crowds on her own headlining tours as well as opening for Taylor Swift on The Era’s Tour.

About Fall Out Boy

The 3x Moon Person winners are set to light up the stage at the upcoming “VMAs.” The multi-platinum rock group first electrified the stage with “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” (2005) and again two years later with “Shut Up And Drive” featuring Rihanna and “Thnks Fr Th Mmrs” (2007).

Boasting an impressive 16 “VMAs” nods overall, the band will look to add to their trophy collection with nominations for “Best Visual Effects” and “Best Alternative” from their 8th studio album So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 Rock album upon its March 24 release. The band is currently on their worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust headline tour and most recently announced So Much For (2our) Dust, an additional 20+ date run across the United States beginning February 2024.

About Metro Boomin ft. Future, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV

Diamond-certified artist & producer Metro Boomin will mark his first-ever “VMAs” performance with the broadcast debut of his two hit singles “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” with Future and “Calling” with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee and NAV and on stage together for the first time ever. The first-time “VMAs” nominee is up for 4x awards this year, including “Album of the Year,” “Best Hip-Hop” for “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)” with Future.

About Peso Pluma

With the biggest música Mexicana album “Genesis” of all time plus multiple chart-topping songs and collaborations, Peso Pluma continues to forge a path of historic milestones in music. Recently receiving the pinnacle spot on Spotify’s Global Songs of the Summer list for the single “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado, this accomplished singer and songwriter will next take the stage for his inaugural “VMAs” performance and compete for his first Moon Person, contending in three distinguished categories: “Best New Artist,” “Best Latin” and “Song of the Summer.”

About Kaliii

The MTV August 2023 PUSH Artist, BET September 2023 Amplified Artist and first time “VMAs” nominee competes in the “Best New Artist” category, building on momentum from her recent collaboration with Fifty Fifty on Barbie Dreams from the blockbuster movie soundtrack.

About Reneé Rapp

After earning her first 2 nods this year for “Best New Artist” and “PUSH Performance of the Year” for Colorado, the singer-songwriter/actress will take the MTV stage following the recent release of her highly anticipated LP Snow Angel. Released on August 18th, Snow Angel earned the biggest US sales debut for a debut album by a female artist in 2023.

About The Warning

The Warning are making their US television debut on the “VMA’s” stage after opening up for rock legends including Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, MUSE and more. The three sisters were born and raised in Mexico and are ready to take their signature rock sound to this year’s awards!

About Lil Wayne

The 5x GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum global music icon returns to the “VMAs” stage for the first time in more than a decade where he will perform his new single dropping on 9/1, “Kat Food”, live for the very first time. With a discography highlighted by over 120 million records sold worldwide including 26 million albums, Lil Wayne has cemented his legacy as one of the best-selling artists in history and one of the most influential artists in Hip-Hop. In 2022, Lil Wayne earned his first Diamond certification from the RIAA with his generational smash hit “Lollipop” feat. Static Major. The 14x nominee will once again compete in the “Best Hip-Hop” category for the coveted Moon Person, an award he first won in 2008.

About Anitta

Global sensation Anitta sets her return to the storied MTV stage where she will bring Brazilian Funk to the masses performing a medley of hits from her latest release Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story. The performance arrives on the heels of last year’s fiery debut where she also made history with her first “VMAs” win as the only Brazilian to ever take home an MTV Moon Person. She looks to repeat her win in the “Best Latin” category this year.

About Doja Cat

The 4x “VMAs” and GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar, is set to make her MTV return following her memorable hosting and mesmerizing gravity-defying performance of “Been Like This” and “You Right” in 2021, where she also took home two awards including “Best Collaboration.” The 23x nominee is up for 5 awards this year, including “Best Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” She last won in 2022 for “Best Choreography.” Her first-ever North American tour will kick off later this year with Ice Spice and Doechii.

About Kelsea Ballerini

Multi-platinum country superstar Kelsea Ballerini is slated for a show-stopping “VMAs” debut performance, treating fans to a world premiere performance off the expanded version of her latest deeply personal, critically-acclaimed EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good). Kelsea’s first-time appearance on the storied MTV stage comes on the same day as her 30th birthday (Sep 12) and in the midst of a record-breaking year for the songstress, who just wrapped three sold out legs of her headlining tour and a successful trio of coast-to-coast fan screenings for the EPs short film, which she wrote and co-directed.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER (“TXT”) featuring Anitta

The global Gen Z icons and former MTV PUSH artists will premiere a brand new single and make history with their “VMAs” debut as the first K-Pop band to cross-genre for an international performance with Brazilian superstar and global sensation Anitta. Ahead of their highly-anticipated 3rd studio album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, slated for October release, the Billboard 200 topping 4x nominated group hopes to win a Moon Person for “Best K-Pop” and “Push Performance of the Year.”

About Shakira

The 4x “VMAs” winner, who took home her first Moon Person in 2000 for International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North), received four nods this year for “Best Collaboration,” “Best Latin” (2x) and the much-coveted “Artist of the Year.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

This year Shakira became the first female vocalist of all time to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53”, and again a month later with "TQG".

Shakira recently made history in the Top 3 spots on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay Chart, an achievement never before reached in the list’s nearly 30-year history.

Earlier this year, she broke 14 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” including the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours, most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hour, fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube, and most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week.

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

Her unforgettable “VMAs” debut in 2002, a fiery performance of “Objection (Tango)” featuring her signature belly dancing moves and an impressive crowd surf.

In 2005, she made “VMAs” history with the first-ever performance done entirely in Spanish, captivating fans with “La Tortura” feat. Alejandro Sanz.

The Columbian-born superstar’s last “VMAs” performance was in 2006, where she teamed with collaborator Wyclef Jean for their #1 hit single “Hips Don’t Lie.”

Following her first win in 2000, Shakira’s domination across multiple “VMAs” categories included a repeat win for “International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North)” in 2002, also garnering three additional noms for the same category.

The 30x “VMAs” nominee most recently took home a coveted Moon Person in 2007 for “Most Earth Shattering Collaboration” with Beyoncé for “Beautiful Liar.”

About Demi Lovato

The 14x nominee and multi-hyphenated icon returns for her first “VMAs” performance in 6 years, days before the release of her highly anticipated new album REVAMPED which features rock versions of her hit songs. Demi’s many unforgettable “VMAs” moments include her 2015 stage debut with “Cool for the Summer” and 2017 performance of “Sorry Not Sorry.” The award-winning musician, who took home “Best Video with a Message” in 2012, is up for 2x categories: “Best Pop” and “Video for Good.”

About Karol G

Colombian global recording artist, KAROL G will bring ‘Bichota Season’ to life on the “VMAs” stage for her first-ever appearance on MTV’s iconic stage. The history-making songstress, who holds the title as the first woman to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with a Spanish-language album, will break from her first-ever stadium tour to compete for her first “VMAs” win after earning 3x nominations this year including “Artist of the Year.”

About Måneskin

After Måneskin’s electric double “VMAs” and US award show debut last year – and history-making win for “Best Alternative” – the globally dominating rockers set their much-anticipated return to the storied MTV stage for the world premiere performance of their forthcoming new single “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?),” releasing September 1st. As their latest album RUSH! is about to surpass the 1 billion streams mark, the 4x nominated group are also up for “Best Rock,” again setting records as the first Italian act to be nominated for two consecutive years in a main show category.

About Stray Kids

Global K-Pop mavens Stray Kids will mark their first-ever “VMAs” performance with the US broadcast premiere of “S-CLASS,” off their latest record-breaking #1 album 5-STAR. The group also competes to take home their first MTV Moon Person for “Best K-Pop,” the same category which earned them their first “VMAs” nomination in 2022.