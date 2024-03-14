'20/20' Episode to Follow Four Women Who Went Missing on the Interstate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In the spring and summer of 1997, four young women vanish in quick succession. Two of them go missing just off Texas Interstate 45, and THE OTHER TWO disappear just a few hours north. Could a serial killer be roaming the highways between Texas and Oklahoma?

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones takes viewers inside the decades-long cold case investigation and four families' quest for answers. The report features exclusive footage of a hypnosis session with a fifth survivor that helped lead police to the killer and behind-the-scenes details into the killer's confession.

The two-hour episode includes powerful new interviews with THE FAMILY members of the victims, including Gay Smither, Laura Smither's mother; Jan Bynum, Kelli Cox's mother; Alexis Bynum, Kelli Cox's daughter; Kathy Dobry, Tiffany Johnston's mother; and C.H. and Suzy Cain, Jessica Cain's parents. It also features interviews with members of law enforcement who helped solve the cases after two decades. “20/20” airs on Friday, March 15 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

ABC News' “20/20” is the No. 1 award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 45 years, “20/20” features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer.

The two-hour “20/20” events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.